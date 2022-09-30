These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home.

Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.

“For the most part, we have met in venues all over the city, all over campus,” Fidell said. “How are we going to be able to go into a building? We have this culture of moving in and out of different spaces.”

Other churches find a steady location early on. Josh Agerton, lead pastor of Embrace Church, has led his congregation in a high school gym for 10 years.

“It takes a lot of people to do the work of setting up and tearing down,” Agerton said of meeting at a school for a decade. “But in a way, it's built in some really great DNA in our people of just serving one another and having very little entitlement. It’s a lot of humility in operating that way for so long."

Now, after years of waiting, praying and growing, both Auburn Community Church and Embrace Church are in the process of building permanent church homes.

Auburn Community Church

Auburn Community Church has been steadily working on construction on its new home on Hamilton Road. According to Fidell, it's nearly completed.

“The structure is in place, and so in the next couple of months it's really about finishing touches and making sure it's in a condition to open it up and start having gatherings there,” Fidell said.

Since its start in 2014, Auburn Community Church has met in several different locations, most notably Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum on the Auburn University campus.

Currently, the church meets in Airport Plaza off Airport Road. With about 3,500 people attending services each week, the congregation has gotten so large that it now offers four services every Sunday. It also live-streams services to campuses in Birmingham, Lake Martin and Huntsville.

As it grew, Auburn Community Church saw a need to begin looking for a more permanent church home.

“If there's an available building or plot of land to look at in Auburn for potentially building our church home, we've looked at it,” Fidell said. “That land opened up in an opportunity that was totally from the Lord, and we purchased the land back in 2019.”

In March of 2021, the church broke ground on 17 acres off Moores Mill Road next to Publix. The building is expected to be finished in January.

“You could tell that that was in an area of town where that spot was going to get developed,” Fidell said. “It was like, yes, this is what we want. Yes, we need to test it and pray about it and think about it, but this is what we've been looking for. So, it was a no-brainer for us.”

According to Fidell, the church has a simple layout despite its size. There is a lobby with an auditorium on one side and an educational space on the other side with offices.

“The auditorium is beautiful with a lot of wood, some natural light coming in,” Fidell said. “We really wanted this building to be equally reverent and relevant. We wanted it to feel like it was built in 2022, 2023. But we also wanted to honor church tradition and orthodoxy.”

But until the building is finished, Fidell says Auburn Community Church is in survival mode.

“If you drive by Airport Road on a Sunday right now, be careful, it's way too small to be doing what we're doing,” he said. “Our current building seats about 1,000 people if you absolutely max out the seats.”

“We can't wait to get that new building open,” Fidell said.

Embrace Church

Embrace Church has been meeting in the gym at Lee Scott Academy since 2012. It began as a plant out of Cornerstone Church on Hamilton Road.

In 2009, as Cornerstone was growing, its leaders began considering whether to expand their existing building or plant a new church in a different location.

Under the Cornerstone name, they began a new church plant with Lee Scott Academy as a temporary home.

With Agerton acting as a local site pastor, the church plant eventually took on its own identity.

“Over time it just kind of became clear to the leadership that what we've actually done instead of just having a multi-site location was we had actually birthed a whole new church that kind of had a different DNA than Cornerstone,” said Amanda Hammett, communications and connections coordinator at Embrace Church. “So, in January of 2016 we actually launched as Embrace Church.”

It then began trying to find a more permanent home and eventually settled on a lot on North College Street next to the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center.

“Since then, it's just kind of been a journey of trying to get to the point where financially we were able to begin to break ground on a church home,” Hammett said. “We're hopeful to be in that space by the end of next year.”

The Embrace Church building will be 18,600 square feet on 7 acres. The sanctuary will seat around 380 people, and there will be a kid’s wing, a kitchen, a lobby and offices. The worship area will also have two large windows that look out onto the nature preserve. The total cost of construction will be just over $4.8 million.

“We broke ground in technically June, but they didn't really get started till July,” said Agerton, now the senior pastor at Embrace Church. “And we're expecting to be there probably September or sometime mid-fall of 2023. So that's kind of the trajectory of all of it.”

Framing is expected to go up sometime in December. Agerton said the building will have an industrial brick look.

“We also designed it not to be a traditional church building because we really want to leverage this building to be something that we share and use for our community,” Agerton said. “It was part of our vision to really use this as a place to offer hospitality to the community for other things here.”

The Embrace Church congregation has big plans to reach the north side of Auburn.

“We kind of just knew that was an area there would be a lot of growth in, so yeah, that was very intentional,” Agerton said. “With the influx of how Auburn has grown so fast and in that area, and especially on North College Street, it was just a great opportunity to acquire that land and end up in that place.”