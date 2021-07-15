'These wonderful lives': House parents, staff and friends describe what made eight young victims of June 19 crash so special

“[Bella] probably had over 60 sisters while living at the ranch who were exposed to her incredible smile and kind and caring personality. A friend observed about Bella that she was beautiful on the outside, but even more beautiful on the inside,” Copeland said. “[Ben] was a great little helper and loved to do everything by himself, but mostly he was the leader of a toddler gang which ran around the gym with seemingly endless amounts of energy.”

Another speaker said that Thursday would have been the birthday of Josiah Dunnavant, a boy she described as having a smile that would light up a dark room and having enjoyed making up dances and playing baseball and football.

“He was an active member of his youth group and also helped lead the kid’s worship,” the speaker said. “He loved to make others laugh, and if he found anybody in need he’d have to help them out. As a youth leader for many years, my husband and I loved it when we had youth like Josiah, those who really wanted to learn about Christ and go out and get the word out.”

The speaker described Nicholas Dunnavant as the baby of his family with an irresistible face and a lover of video games. She said Nicholas also loved animals and always dreamed of having his own dog one day.