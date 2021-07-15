'These wonderful lives': House parents, staff and friends describe what made eight young victims of June 19 crash so special

Hundreds filled the rows of the Church of the Highlands in Auburn Thursday afternoon to grieve, remember and celebrate eight lives that were tragically taken away in a van wreck during a catastrophic traffic pile-up in Butler County on June 19.
“On that day, Satan took a swing at us, and we all questioned why, and I got mad, I got sad and I cried, but God’s got a plan for us,” said Michael Smith, CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
Ranch staff, worshippers, law enforcement officers and community members all sang, prayed and heard stories about the girls and boys who passed in the wreck told by those that knew them well.
Haley, one of the girls whose life was taken that day, was described by her former house parents at the ranch as full of excitement with a big personality, big imagination and a big heart.
“At the ranch, she was very interested in participating in almost everything,” the former house parent said. “It did not surprise us when we discovered on Sunday afternoon that Haley had taken apart three bicycles to improve one. She was hunting for a comfortable seat, and there were sprockets and screws everywhere on the front porch. … Even though she was a teenager in age, she displayed the innocence of a child with the things she would think of to do and create.”
Eric and Stephanie Strong were the most recent house parents for Haley, as well as for Mackenzie, Tia and Dana. Eric said Mackenzie and Dana loved to practice driving while Haley and Tia loved riding horses there at the ranch. The most important thing of all, Eric said, was that all the girls loved the Lord.
“In May, Haley and Tia were both baptized right there at the ranch, and we appreciate all of you coming and celebrating with us these wonderful lives,” Eric said.
Stephanie said all the girls had big personalities and made positive impacts on the world during their time here. She said Tia made bracelets for others and helped at ranch events with all her heart, Dana loved listening to music and playing instruments and Mackenzie was sweet, soft-spoken and loved writing notes to her house sisters.
Candice Gulley, the Girls Ranch director, was driving the van during the wreck, which claimed her two children, 16-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Ben, and two of her nephews, 12-year-old Josiah Dunnavant and 8-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant. On Thursday at Church of the Highlands, Gulley spoke to those gathered and said the prayers of others were able to carry her and her family through the tragedy.
“Every one of these children, I have had the pleasure of worshipping beside,” Gulley said through her tears. “I’m reminded of the Scripture that says when we draw near to God, God draws near to us. When people tell me I’m such a strong woman, I say, ’No, honey, I’m not strong, my God is, and in my weakness He gives me strength.’”
Greg Copeland with the Living Stones Community said Gulley's daughter Bella loved helping others and had over 500 service hours during her life, while her son Ben showed signs of being a leader even though he was less than 4 years old at the time of the accident.
“[Bella] probably had over 60 sisters while living at the ranch who were exposed to her incredible smile and kind and caring personality. A friend observed about Bella that she was beautiful on the outside, but even more beautiful on the inside,” Copeland said. “[Ben] was a great little helper and loved to do everything by himself, but mostly he was the leader of a toddler gang which ran around the gym with seemingly endless amounts of energy.”
Another speaker said that Thursday would have been the birthday of Josiah Dunnavant, a boy she described as having a smile that would light up a dark room and having enjoyed making up dances and playing baseball and football.
“He was an active member of his youth group and also helped lead the kid’s worship,” the speaker said. “He loved to make others laugh, and if he found anybody in need he’d have to help them out. As a youth leader for many years, my husband and I loved it when we had youth like Josiah, those who really wanted to learn about Christ and go out and get the word out.”
The speaker described Nicholas Dunnavant as the baby of his family with an irresistible face and a lover of video games. She said Nicholas also loved animals and always dreamed of having his own dog one day.
“Nick was very happy to be involved with his kid’s program at the church,” the speaker said. “He enjoyed acting different parts in plays, singing for the Christmas choir and participating in a bunch of fundraisers to help the youth program at the church.”
Smith, the CEO, said the girls ranch and the state's other ranches would continue to serve youth.
“We’re not going to let Satan control what we do, and at the end of this day I want you to walk out of here knowing that the legacy of those young people that we lost will go on living forever at the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches. We’ll help more children and young people than ever. I promise you.”
After the service, the church emptied and the crowd gathered on the lawn outside as eight sheriff’s deputies were each given a dove to symbolize each life that was lost. As they released the birds from their white-gloved hands, they flew high above the crowd gathered that day to remember what was lost.