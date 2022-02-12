'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story

In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
In 1975, Kirk became the first Black female police officer at the Opelika Police Department, where she made a lasting impact and opened the door for diversity within the agency.
Capt. Tony Amerson from the OPD said Kirk is an inspiration to him, and he loves going over to her house to learn from her experiences, which helps him with his own career.
“She has a wealth of knowledge, she’s always willing to share, she has a joyful spirit and it just makes me feel warm,” Amerson said. “It’s like you’re at grandmother’s house.”
Kirk, 77, was born and raised in Opelika and said she never thought about being in law enforcement until she was in need of a job.
After Kirk graduated high school, she got married, moved to New York, started a family and then moved to Washington, D.C.
Later, she decided to return to Opelika after separating from her husband and went to the unemployment office to look for a job.
Today, Kirk says she wants everyone to know that it’s because of Chief William Trussell and Chief Ronald Dunson that she became the first Black female police officer in Opelika.
“These two men opened the door for me and the rest of the men and women in this surrounding area,” she said.
At the time, the department was predominantly made up of white men, and Kirk said when she was hired there were only three Black male officers and two white women working there.
Kirk was hired to be a parking control officer in downtown Opelika, and she also directed traffic for football games and parades.
“It opened the doors for all the law enforcement agencies to start hiring women," she said. "They put them in all different positions."
Four years later, Kirk graduated from the police academy, but was still assigned to work as a parking control officer downtown.
Becoming a traffic officer
Once Dunson became chief of the OPD, Kirk said he told her, “I don’t want to have a sworn police officer walking downtown, so I’m putting you on the road.”
“Chief Dunson, his mind was always moving, always moving and trying to be proactive bringing the police department up to date,” Kirk said. “He would travel and see things and bring it back to Opelika. Whatever it was that he could do to improve the police department he was gonna do it.”
Once Kirk was put on the road, she became a “full-fledged traffic officer.” She worked accidents, made traffic stops, led funerals, directed traffic and scaled the intersections, where she had to measure all the points and draw it up.
“I’m still a traffic cop; that was in my blood,” she said. “My heart was traffic.”
Kirk said people in the streets had never seen a woman in uniform before, and some people were watching to see if she could handle it.
“They used to say this is a man’s job, but this is no longer a man’s job," she said. "This is a job if you can do it."
Kirk said in the beginning it was difficult working with all white officers.
She said she couldn’t train with any Black officers because they were either supervisors or on different shifts. She had to work with the officers who were in traffic.
“At that time I’m not thinking how uncomfortable they were,” she said. “I know I was uncomfortable because now I’m around people that I had never been around before. Now I've got to learn what they already know, and do these people want to teach me?”
Kirk said Dunson was adamant about making sure she was taught and shown how to do things.
“We had some people who after a while we worked together good and then you had some that were still hesitant,” Kirk said.
The other officers soon discovered that Kirk was someone who was going to learn all she could and apply it.
“They found out that I could hold my own and hold your own too if you didn’t know what you do,” she laughed.
When Kirk was assigned to work on the road, she would tell the younger officers who didn’t make a traffic stop correctly to meet her behind the building, so she could instruct them without embarrassing them in front of everyone.
Her supervisor found out she was helping to correct these officers, and he decided to send the officers who weren’t trained properly to her.
Kirk said he would tell these officers, “You better go home and get some sleep and you better bring them books out 'cause she don’t play.”
When other officers were searching for someone, Kirk said they would ask her if she’d seen them.
“If you told me what kind of car he drove then I could tell you what time I saw them, I was watching them tags," she said. "I could tell you anything you wanted to know once you told me what kind of car he or she was driving."
The doctor who gave Kirk EMT training would always request the department to send Kirk when he needed an officer.
One day a young boy crashed his bicycle and broke most of his front teeth. The doctor called for Kirk.
Because the boy lost his permanent teeth, the doctor was hoping Kirk could find them at the accident site so he could put them back in.
“The nurse said, ‘Do you think she’s gonna find those teeth?’ and he said, ‘You watch. When she comes back here she’s gonna have them teeth.’ And of course, I had them teeth,” Kirk laughed.
Aside from police work, Kirk said on Sundays she would visit older people in the community who were lonely.
“Being a supervisor, there’s one thing that a lot of people don’t know," she said. "You don’t work for one race, you work for everybody. You take care of everybody. You might not want to, but you do it and you do it with a smile on your face.”
Kirk said the most important parts of the job are knowing how to treat people, knowing how to work with different races and making sure you receive proper training.
“This is something that you have to want to do,” she said. “You got to do your job and you got to be courteous to everybody. If you don’t think that you’re qualified to handle different situations, you need to find something else to do.”
Lasting impact
Kirk attended multiple schools throughout her years at the OPD where she received training in a variety of areas including pursuit driving, Doppler radar operation, hazardous material handling, emergency medical technician skills, interviews and interrogations, and more.
She was also promoted to corporal and then sergeant of police in the Uniform Division.
Kirk was the first female to be awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies Auxiliary 5404 certificate of appreciation and was one of the first hostage negotiators in the area.
Kirk retired from the OPD in 1994, and several years later she received a letter from a captain who expressed appreciation for the leadership and guidance she gave him and others.
“Your guidance still remains in the police department," he wrote, "as it has also stretched across this state and in some cases across this nation through former officers now serving in numerous agencies."
He continued: “I often have the chance to reminisce with current and past Opelika police officers. I can assure you that every successful or hilarious police story mentioned has the name ‘Lucy Kirk’ attached. Your years of service at the Opelika Police Department are far more reaching than you may ever be aware of.”