'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story

“We had some people who after a while we worked together good and then you had some that were still hesitant,” Kirk said.

The other officers soon discovered that Kirk was someone who was going to learn all she could and apply it.

“They found out that I could hold my own and hold your own too if you didn’t know what you do,” she laughed.

When Kirk was assigned to work on the road, she would tell the younger officers who didn’t make a traffic stop correctly to meet her behind the building, so she could instruct them without embarrassing them in front of everyone.

Her supervisor found out she was helping to correct these officers, and he decided to send the officers who weren’t trained properly to her.

Kirk said he would tell these officers, “You better go home and get some sleep and you better bring them books out 'cause she don’t play.”

When other officers were searching for someone, Kirk said they would ask her if she’d seen them.