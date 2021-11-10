'They gave a lot for us': Students from Drake Middle School honor veterans by writing them letters

“One of my favorite things is to see their reaction when they get a letter back from a veteran,” Armstrong said of her students. “It’s neat to see them connect to somebody they don’t know, and for the veteran to take the time to respond is so meaningful to students.”

Armstrong records the names of the veterans in a computer database, and over the years the school has compiled about 500 names.

Some of the veterans on the list have been receiving letters for the last 17 years straight. The majority of them live in the Southeast, but Armstrong said they also send letters all over the country.

“Having them send letters to veterans is one way we can get our students connected to a real person who has made sacrifices for our freedom,” she said.

Noel Myers, another Drake student, pointed out that the letters are especially needed this year as the school has had to switch from an in-person program with veteran invitees to a virtual one because of the pandemic.

“These letters are very important because we can’t have our Veteran’s Day program here this year,” Noel said.