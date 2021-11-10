'They gave a lot for us': Students from Drake Middle School honor veterans by writing them letters

Students from Drake Middle School are continuing a Veteran’s Day tradition of sending a letter to a military veteran for Veteran’s Day.
For the past 17 years, Drake sixth graders have been honoring veterans across the country by connecting with them through these letters.
“It just adds another layer of connecting our students to a piece of history and the people who have really made a difference,” said Principal Sarah Armstrong.
She got the idea when she was an eighth grader at Andalusia Middle School and her class wrote letters to veterans. When she came to Drake Middle 17 years ago, she reached out to her eighth grade teacher, Judy Armstrong (no relation), so she could follow the same process and use the same template.
“I feel like my generation has a responsibility to help this generation understand the price that our freedom has cost those who have gone before us,” Sarah Armstrong said.
Presleigh Jones, a sixth grader at Drake, said she enjoyed writing her letter and being able to interact with someone she’s never met before.
“I find it fun writing letters because I enjoy getting mail, so I think that other people would enjoy getting mail too,” Presleigh said.
She said she had lots of questions for her military veteran and asked about his rank, what he did while he was serving and what he enjoys doing in his free time.
From letters the class received in return, the veterans seem to enjoy hearing from the students and answering all the questions.
“What a wonderful surprise to receive your sweet letter for Veteran’s Day," one veteran, a Marine, wrote last year. “Thank you for thinking of us veterans and for honoring all your fellow American who have served our great country over the years defending our freedoms at home and sometimes very far from home.”
Another Marine was happy to answer a question about where he slept on deployment.
“While in training in Pensacola, Florida, then Beeville, Texas, I slept in a normal bed," he wrote. "Later, when my squadron deployed aboard an aircraft carrier I slept in the top bunk in a small room with my buddy Zeke. The rooms were small because the ship had 4,000 sailors and Marines aboard, and every space was filled with equipment and airplanes.
“Later, when I served in Vietnam at a base called Da Nang, I slept in a tent in a cot with a mosquito net over it. Vietnam was very hot in the summer time, some days were 110 degrees. I was glad to get back in the USA after that.”
Armstrong keeps a binder with copies of every response from a veteran, and she gives the original to the student.
Sometimes veterans add military coins, patches and medals to their letters.
“One of my favorite things is to see their reaction when they get a letter back from a veteran,” Armstrong said of her students. “It’s neat to see them connect to somebody they don’t know, and for the veteran to take the time to respond is so meaningful to students.”
Armstrong records the names of the veterans in a computer database, and over the years the school has compiled about 500 names.
Some of the veterans on the list have been receiving letters for the last 17 years straight. The majority of them live in the Southeast, but Armstrong said they also send letters all over the country.
“Having them send letters to veterans is one way we can get our students connected to a real person who has made sacrifices for our freedom,” she said.
Noel Myers, another Drake student, pointed out that the letters are especially needed this year as the school has had to switch from an in-person program with veteran invitees to a virtual one because of the pandemic.
“These letters are very important because we can’t have our Veteran’s Day program here this year,” Noel said.
During the in-person program, Armstrong said her favorite part was connecting the veteran with the student who wrote to them. “We match them up at a table during the reception and they share stories and pictures,” she said.
This year the students have recorded a video for veterans that came be watched on the Drake Middle School website.
“What’s really great is that we’re able to show the veterans gratitude and thank them for their service,” said student Kolin Nichols. “I think it’s special because they may not have seen it coming.”
Jackson Walker also enjoyed the experience and said he hopes to get a response from his veteran.
“I like showing my respect to them and showing that they are an important part of our country,” Jackson said. “They gave a lot for us and we just want to show them that we will always think of them.”