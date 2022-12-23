‘They took care of my mother’: Lanett family honors EAMC staff and makes donation

After seeing the love and care his mother received during her stay at East Alabama Medical Center, Shannon Lott of Lanett wanted to give back to the staff on the Progressive Care Unit (8T).

Lott’s mother, Carolyn, was a patient at EAMC for 75 days until she passed away on Oct. 17 at the age of 71.

This December, Lott returned to thank every employee for their work and to make a sizable donation to the hospital’s employee assistance program called Cornerstone.

“From the day my mother went in until she passed, everybody from the front door to the nurses to physical therapy…it wasn’t a job to them. It was something that they loved, and they took care of my mother,” he said.

Carolyn was active in the community serving on numerous boards and committees and had her own accounting business. Lott said she was a “die-hard Auburn fan,” never met a stranger and her favorite saying was “go big or go home.”

Lott said this time of year is hard on their family because it was his mother’s favorite time of year. Carolyn would start decorating the week before Thanksgiving, and last Christmas, Lott said she set up 12 Christmas trees.

On May 5, 2022, she had a heart attack and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. After spending 90 days there, she returned to EAMC for care.

Lott said at EAMC the nursing staff, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, dialysis technicians, housekeeping, physician Dr. John Mitchell and nurse practitioner Joe Kaczynski all went above and beyond for his mother.

“It means a lot to me and I know my mama’s smiling down,” Lott said. “These people really, really care about what they’re doing. It’s not a job.”

One nurse, who used to live close to Lott’s parents on Lake Harding, brought Carolyn an Auburn blanket and would come in her hospital room often just to talk. Lott said they placed this blanket in the casket with his mother.

“The nurses formed a bond with her and they would laugh and cut up, and that’s what made us feel loved and cared about because it was like a family,” Lott said.

Respiratory therapist Veronica Smith also left a lasting impact on Lott, his mother and his family.

“Her and Mama went back and forth with one another because Veronica is an Alabama fan and my mama’s a die-hard Auburn fan,” Lott laughed. “They went back and forth at each other all the time, and it was a joke between them two.”

Dr. Mitchell and his nurse practitioner Kaczynski would come by every day, Lott said, to sit down and talk with his father, Joe, explaining everything in terms that he could understand.

Lott said the staff also took care of his father when he stayed the night and checked on him while Carolyn was in dialysis for multiple hours.

“They were an absolutely delightful family,” Dr. Mitchell said. “Her husband never left the bedside. He was there every minute of every day. He rarely even went home to change clothes.”

Dr. Mitchell has been a cardiologist at EAMC for 38 years and helped start the heart program there back in 1985. He and Carolyn were friends before she became his patient. She was his personal accountant and the accountant for the Heart Center.

“I’ve known her for many years, and it’s different when you sort of have to turn it from being a friend and knowing someone personally to now having to take care of them professionally,” he said. “It’s a little different, but it’s also very special because we wanted so badly for her to recover.”

Lott and his family knew they wanted to find a way to show their appreciation to EAMC. They reached out to Dr. Mitchell who asked the staff what they would like, and they decided on donations to Cornerstone. This program is a fund that is given out to an employee in a time of need.

Hospital employees work long hours and oftentimes don’t receive much recognition, so for the Lott family to go out of their way to express their gratitude, Mitchell said, is something the staff cherishes.

“I wish that I could reach out and just tell every individual that came in contact with my mom, thank you,” Lott said.