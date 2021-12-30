'They want to be here': Auburn mayor Ron Anders says as city grows, more AU grads choose to settle there

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.
Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What’s been the biggest bright spot for the City of Auburn this year, and why?
Having Jordan-Hare Stadium open and full of alumni, fans and visitors is really a symbol of Auburn returning to good health and a normal pace of life. That’s such a significant part of who we are as a community, and it’s such a significant impetus for our economy. Two years ago, we had football games but they were only moderately attended and I believe it really affected our overall psyche as a community and many of the businesses here. This year, that was different and we had eight home games, playing two of our biggest rivals at home.
Certainly having all of our college students back here going to school, live and in person, and knowing that our school system had their children back in the schools is all very healthy. You can also see the success and normality of Auburn in our sales tax figures. People are back out shopping again, and they’re spending money and being a part of our community.
What’s been the greatest challenge for the City of Auburn this year, and why?
I would say the continued uncertainty around COVID. As we started the year, COVID was still very much a part of our lives, and so, as we governed the city, you could tell it was impacting what we were doing, if for no other reason the city was meeting virtually. We’ve had to stop and start Auburn 2040 twice now, and that was one of my initiatives when I ran for mayor was to put together Auburn 2040 and invite the community to be part of that plan for Auburn’s future.
Has the local economy rebounded from the pandemic?
The economy has rebounded, and football has a lot to do with it, but also just the fact that the students are back and we’re all just going through life in a more normal fashion. Our economy is growing because we're adding more people to our citizen rolls and we've got more businesses that are opening now in our community. Our largest revenue source is sales tax; that's the biggest item that pays for the government of the city, so we watch that very acutely and look for trends. Right now, we're very excited about the trend that Auburn is currently on in our economy with sales tax.
Lodging tax was obviously the biggest item that was hit the hardest during COVID because of the lack of travel, but we're starting to see that come back as well. Auburn has really become a year-round destination for different individuals, different entities, different organizations, whether they're coming to watch Coach Bruce Pearl and the basketball team play over a weekend, whether they're coming to a convention, or whether they're coming here to do business or to visit friends and family, people are coming in and out of Auburn on a daily basis. And we're grateful for that. We believe that the budget revenues will start to climb back to where they were before COVID in the very near future.
Do you think more Auburn University students are remaining in Auburn after they graduate?
I can say when I was growing up in Auburn, there weren’t jobs for Auburn college graduates. I was fortunate this is where I grew up and my family had a business here, so I had a place to go, but most didn’t, but that’s certainly changed. Not only are there job opportunities for students who graduate from Auburn, but just as importantly, they want to be here. I think it's fantastic that a young 23-year-old who is starting their journey in their work life believes that the town that they came to college in is a great town for them to do that. That is a great signal of Auburn’s progress and prominence.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I spoke to the Auburn Young Professionals organization that's within the umbrella of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. You want to get excited about Auburn’s future, you go stand in front of all of those young people who are consciously and intentionally living in Auburn and doing life in Auburn, starting their careers here in Auburn as opposed to go into a major metropolitan area in the South. The talent and enthusiasm amongst those young professionals is visible. I believe that Auburn’s future is very bright if for no other reason than we've got some very talented, passionate young people that are starting their work career starting their families and starting their lives, their professional lives right here.
Do you worry about effects of the continued pandemic on children in the community? How is the city helping them?
Without question, the mask debate was heated when the school year started, and right now children are not wearing masks. It’s my hope that the percentage of students who test positive for COVID doesn’t reach a point where masks have to be reconsidered as we go into the new year. That being said, it makes sense to me that students are going to have a better experience and they’re going to receive a better education if they’re live, sitting at a desk with their teacher. I’m a big believer that being physically in the buildings is in kids’ best interest.
The city received over $800,000 in community block development grant coronavirus funds and $750,000 in state-issued coronavirus funds. These funds were used to provide supportive services to families impacted by the pandemic in our community to prevent and prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The city focused on funding different agencies such as the Auburn daycare center, Joyland Child Development Center, the Esperanza House, the Boys and Girls Club and True Deliverance to provide youth and family support services to individuals in our community. In addition, the city provided needed assistance to families with children in need of utility, rental and mortgage assistance to help combat the risk of eviction and homelessness. So these funds are also used to address hunger and support the operation of the local food bank, as well as the new food pantry. The East Alabama Food Bank and the canned food pantry have been critical sources of stability for family space and hunger. Those were some of the efforts that we’ve tried to respond to, to specifically help people, particularly kids.
What does Auburn look like with 100,000 residents? What improvements are needed in infrastructure between now and then to meet future growth and demand?
As your community grows, there's three primary areas that the city government's got to continue to make sure we're not falling behind the growth of the city. One is water and sewer; we've got to make sure that we can provide and have access to clean water and proper sewer facilities for our citizens. As we sit here today, we're in good shape, and we're planning for the future.
Engineering would be the other that primarily speaks to our road networks, our intersections. There's hardly a day that goes by now that there's not some road, some intersection that's not receiving some type of work if not a complete overhaul. Every house has a multiplier of cars that resides in their driveways and garages, and they are traveling all over our city. It's growing and growing into property that used to be farm property, property that might have had a house, a lot of acreage and there might be a tractor or maybe a pickup truck that casually went up and down the road. Now, those roads are full of school buses and SUVs. Normally our infrastructure improvements follow the homes. Just making sure that we've got a major street plan, we've got our CompPlan 2030. So we've got some things in place that help us evaluate where we believe growth is going to occur. But all that has to be started by someone changing the purpose of the land that they currently own. And if they sell that land to a developer and now houses come on to that land, that's when we have to start thinking more rapidly about how we're going to improve the infrastructure around it.
And then, I have asked the Parks and Rec advisory board and ask the council to reengage what our capital improvement goals, projects and needs are for the future. We did that about five years ago. I believe due to the growth of Auburn, that we need to relook at that. These are major expenditures for our community, but they greatly impact the quality of life of our city. I don't want to be in any situation that our children don't have the greatest life experience they can possibly have, or their families. ...
When you talk about growing 100,000, we think about infrastructure, we think about water, we think about sewer, we think about roads and intersections, and we think about Parks and Rec. Obviously, we've got to continue to maintain our public safety. A new fire station is opening right now on Farmville Road. That is certainly evidence that there's been growth in that area out there. We have to add more police officers. The more people you have in town, the more folks we need to protect us.
How has the state supported Auburn’s growth as an economic and population attractor for Alabama?
The growth we’re experiencing is only happening in a few places in Alabama, and we’re close to Montgomery, so the leadership there understands what we’re doing here and are very supportive. I’m very proud of the people who represent us in Montgomery, and they are continually looking out for our best interests here.
What are your thoughts on the city’s ongoing redistricting as well as on building a more diverse Auburn?
Our city staff spent a lot of man hours working on redistricting Auburn, which we have to do because we are a much larger community than we were in 2010. We have wards that are very out of bounds with one another as far as how many people live in those wards. We're mandated to even those up to the best of our abilities with a factor of about 5%. Our staff accessed our legal advice, they access consultants and specialized redistricting. They spent a lot of time on this, and they offered us a map. The NAACP has offered us an additional way of looking at redistricting. We will consider that and we will evaluate what they have offered us and we will analyze it and come back with comments and ideas and thoughts on that as we work through the holidays into the first of the year. The decision to approve the first map was postponed until Jan. 4. I don't know if we'll be ready to vote that evening, we'll just have to see. We want to have more modern wards that represent today's Auburn as a guideline for our new elected or elected officials to pursue office in August. We will do what it takes during the month of January to get us to the point where we can eventually vote on a new map.
How has Auburn aimed to attract more technology and white-collar jobs to the city, and how’s that going?
For more than 25 years, the city has consistently been focused on technology-based, knowledge-based, value-added companies. As a result, we have an industrial family spanning over various key industries included but not limited to aerospace, automotive and medical. The quality of these companies that we are able to bring to Auburn allows those to compete in their respective industries successfully and participate in the growth in the manufacturing sector, and an overall bullish economy. This year alone, we announced 10 major expansions in our manufacturing base, resulting in an estimated investment of over $400 million in over 260 jobs in a sluggish economy. Project recruitment and technology based fields allows for diversification in our local employment base and brings individuals with different sets of skills in our area. A recent example is the recruitment of a data center, AUBix, concentrating on information technology related to occupations. The growth of SiO2 brings individuals with scientific research background and additional engineering professionals into our market. GE will be expanding the capacity of additive manufacturing, increasing professional engineers design and testing jobs in this emerging field of additive work.
In addition, entrepreneurial and technology programs continue to build on a relationship with Auburn University, supporting innovation and commercialization in and out of and around Auburn University to create successful startup companies and great new jobs for our economy. And then finally, the city’s additive manufacturing accelerator is one case of how we've introduced additive technology to industries with consulting and printing funds provided. We have looked at this from multiple viewpoints. We have not focused on one sector, and we have certainly focused on high-paid, value-added, technology-based jobs. We have been very successful: $400 million dollars in capital investment with 260 jobs during this past year is really awesome. I applaud the efforts by the industrial development board, and I applaud the efforts of our industrial development team for their work. Those jobs and companies pay a lot for what we need as a community. Whether it's a new parks and rec facility, whether it's paving a road, whether it's building a fire station, those jobs and the manufacturing sector are helping to pay for a lot of that, and I'm very grateful for the efforts to make that happen and thankful to the companies who have wanted to either move to Auburn and start their business or who have said, "We want to grow our business."
What keeps you up at night? What worries you about the city?
Well, I certainly hope we could get past being defined by a pandemic. ... When are we going to reach that point where we just we can move on? I don't say that without being respectful to everybody that's tried to keep our community as safe as possible and that has been mindful of the dangers that COVID presents, certainly out of great respect for those who have suffered the most because of this pandemic. What keeps me up at night is how this pandemic can continue to impact our community. I constantly think about all the young people that have come to further their education and prepare for life here in our community. I have my own child currently amongst the 26,000 undergraduates at Auburn University. We're responsible for those young people as they spend their 3-6 years here at Auburn University. Their well being is always something that keeps me up at night.
As you enter 2022, what are you most excited about for Auburn?
I'm excited about the continued return to normal life for our citizens and our children, seeing families eating meals together and seeing family shopping in stores together. I'm excited about all of the different activities that bring individuals in our community and for that to happen in a normal fashion – for our kids to be able to go back to school, to play in the afternoons. To watch all of our sports teams in our school system participate in their activities in their careers, all their extracurricular activities that we have. I’m excited about the performances at the Gogue Performing Arts Center and the normal things that will happen. I'm also excited about the potential for new business in this town and for new citizens in this town and continued growth in our manufacturing center and the continued development of East Alabama Health on Auburn University's campus.
From a city perspective, we'll be opening up our first-ever inclusive playground this year, and the Town Creek inclusive playground has been a project that I have championed. And I'm very excited to watch the families in our community that have members of their families that have special needs be able to access a playground that they can fully participate in and enjoy life in.
Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?
Well, I started the year last year with COVID. So that set back my resolutions for about three weeks from being pursued. I would say that my resolutions still look somewhat the same. There's no question I want to spend more time praying for my community. ... Ultimately, in my mind, praying and ask for God's blessing in protection of our communities is the most important thing I can do. It’s my intention to do more of that this year. This is a year of potential transition not only with new wards, but we'll be working on a new budget and we'll be having a city election. Bringing honor and respect to all of those decisions on behalf of our citizens is a resolution that I'll be working towards. Those are all critical points that determine what "all right" looks like in our functions for the next decade. The importance of each of those cannot be overstated. My resolution right now as the mayor of Auburn is to make sure that all three of those happen with the best efficiency, the best effort and the best communication that we can possibly offer to our citizens.
On reading, during ONE AUBURN, which I introduced to the community, I created the Mayor's Book Club, which has been (me and four) individuals, two Black members and two white members. We’re all former football players at Auburn High School. We're all about close to the same age and we meet on Thursday mornings and read different books about race relations and racial reconciliation. Without question, one of the richest, most valuable experiences that I've had over the last three years has been being with those men. Almost every week, having real transparent conversations with one another in a safe place has been very important. So the reading that I have done has been in and around that effort with the Mayor's Book Club.