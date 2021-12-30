'They want to be here': Auburn mayor Ron Anders says as city grows, more AU grads choose to settle there

What’s been the greatest challenge for the City of Auburn this year, and why?

I would say the continued uncertainty around COVID. As we started the year, COVID was still very much a part of our lives, and so, as we governed the city, you could tell it was impacting what we were doing, if for no other reason the city was meeting virtually. We’ve had to stop and start Auburn 2040 twice now, and that was one of my initiatives when I ran for mayor was to put together Auburn 2040 and invite the community to be part of that plan for Auburn’s future.

Has the local economy rebounded from the pandemic?

The economy has rebounded, and football has a lot to do with it, but also just the fact that the students are back and we’re all just going through life in a more normal fashion. Our economy is growing because we're adding more people to our citizen rolls and we've got more businesses that are opening now in our community. Our largest revenue source is sales tax; that's the biggest item that pays for the government of the city, so we watch that very acutely and look for trends. Right now, we're very excited about the trend that Auburn is currently on in our economy with sales tax.