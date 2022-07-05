'They're just living their life': Here's what to do if you encounter a coyote in your neighborhood

Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area.

Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.

“Always be observant, and if you see something that’s out of the ordinary with these animals let us know,” said Terry White, director of environmental services for Opelika. “Be particularly aware of things late in the day, at dusk or early evening.”

According to White, the problem is one of simple urban spread. As the city continues to grow, it encroaches on habitats natural to a variety of species, including coyotes.

“What we think is happening is the city continues to expand and build these neighborhoods and when they do, they’re kind of running these coyotes out of their natural habitat,” White said.

Marianne Gauldin, outreach coordinator with the Department of Natural Resources, couldn’t agree with White more. She’s a naturalist by trade with plenty of experience using forests as classrooms.

“Coyotes are common statewide,” Gauldin recently told Opelika-Auburn News. “They can be found in every county in Alabama, including rural, suburban and urban environments. They are highly adaptable. They eat a variety of food sources, and they are able to thrive in close proximity to humans.”

As neighborhoods continue to spread, cities create what Gauldin refers to as “edge habitats.”

“The very nature of the structure of neighborhoods and our communities create edge habitats, where rabbits thrive, where deer thrive. Brush piles where rats and mice will be and those types of things are food sources for the coyotes,” she said.

As coyotes come into neighborhoods, their adaptability allows them to acclimate to human activities. Common things like grills and trash and small pets attract them as well. It’s an issue that Gauldin feels people need to be aware of.

“The No. 1 thing that they can do is to minimize attractants,” she said of residents. “A lot of the complaints that we receive about coyotes are in response to coyotes that are being inadvertently attracted to people’s homes.”

Those things include leaving pet food outside overnight, leaving pets and especially cats.

“If you have a free-roaming cat, that is something that will attract coyotes,” she said. “In addition, anything that will attract a stray dog will potentially attract a coyote, for example, stinky trash, food left outside, a grill that hasn’t been cleaned in a while and it has a strong smell of food.”

She said late spring and early summer are common times for humans to encounter coyotes, which mate during the winter, so this time of year is pup-rearing season for them.

“When a mother coyote is nursing, she needs a lot of calories to be able to support her growing family and then also to feed those pups,” Gauldin said. “So, seeing these animals moving around during the day does not mean they are sick. It doesn’t mean they’re behaving abnormally. It means they’re out foraging, looking for food to support themselves and their pups.”

And if you hear what sounds like a pack of coyotes at night, Gauldin says not to worry too much about that either.

“One thing to remember is when you hear coyotes, oftentimes their howls will echo and reverberate quite a bit,” she said. “You may think you’re hearing a lot of coyotes, but it actually may not be as many as you think. But this is the way that coyotes are communicating with each other. It’s not a sound that humans need to fear. Basically, whether you’re hearing them or not, coyotes are there.”

If someone does see a coyote, they shouldn’t be scared, she said. A healthy coyote will usually run away if a human reacts to it the same way they would any wild animal.

“Spook them away, you know, clap your hands, holler at them, don’t become complacent and let them feel comfortable getting closer and closer and approaching your property, if you don’t want them there,” Gauldin said. “If you see them, holler at it, clap your hands and shoo them away much as you would shoo away a stray dog. A healthy coyote will move away from people.”

However, if there are any problems with coyotes, White says to give the city a call.

“You know, they’re wild animals out there,” White said.“They’re just living their life. But if that ever changes, if people pick up the phone we’ll certainly investigate and respond appropriately.

“We will continue to watch everything and monitor. We do that all the time, anyway. It’s part of our process.”