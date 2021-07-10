'They're sisters': Community rallies around Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch while residents struggle to cope with loss

The ranch has received plenty of financial contributions to help with expenses and funeral costs, and Smith said there has also been an outpouring of volunteer help to meet the needs of the ranch’s maintenance and operations.

“Just last Saturday we had a work crew come out and cut all of our grass. … We have a volunteer helping take care of our horses, volunteers helping take care of our cows, and it’s just incredible,” Smith said. “When you go to a small town like Dadeville and you have over 100 people show up to a prayer vigil to pray to God for our children … how much better does it get than that?”

Smith said the ranch plans on using donations to help grow their ministry and pay for necessary supplies and grief counseling for the girls. Most importantly, he said, the ranch needs prayers.

“We have people praying for us all over the world who know who we are now and want to help,” Smith said. “We certainly need continued prayer, and that’s the No. 1 thing, but we also love to get people to come out here and help take care of this property.”

The outpouring of prayers and memorials will culminate in the celebration of life service to be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Highlands on East Samford Avenue in Auburn to remember those who were lost.