'They're sisters': Community rallies around Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch while residents struggle to cope with loss

June 19.
That's the day Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, heard about the wreck in Butler County and he said he’ll never forget the day.
“It made a permanent mark in my life,” he said.
He had his four children over to visit for the weekend and was grilling burgers for his family on his new grill, a gift for Father’s Day, when he got the call.
“That call changed my life forever,” Smith said. “That’s when I went down to the scene. ... Something just came across to me, and I knew I needed to be there.”
The accident, which Smith simply calls “the tragedy,” claimed the lives of eight people in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van, four of whom were ranch residents on their way back from a beach trip to Gulf Shores.
After arriving at the scene, Smith went to the hospital to visit Candice Gulley, the ranch’s director and lone survivor in the van she was driving. He didn’t return home to Wetumpka until 3 a.m.
Today, almost a month after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Gulley’s two children and four of the Ranch’s girls, the grief and memory of it is still fresh in the minds of those who work there.
A family in mourning
Driving east through Tallapoosa County past the long green corridors of trees, the view opens up to reveal rolling fields lined with white picket fences. Since June 19, the flag in front of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch Office has stayed at half-mast.
The grief that symbol represents can be seen in those who work and live at the ranch, and Smith said they’re conducting grief counseling to process the recent tragedy.
“My pastor, John Smith from Center Point Church, came to my office and worked with me and the staff,” Smith said. “He helped me get my head on straight, because, after the accident, there’s no doubt that I questioned God, and I was angry at what had been taken away.”
Much of the grief counseling has focused on the eight girls remaining at the ranch, and Smith said he remembers one thing a girl said during one session at Reeltown High School.
“She said her whole life she had been tossed around, lost family after family and moved from foster home to foster home,” Smith said. “She finally got here at the ranch and thought her family would never be taken away again, and now she’s lost her sisters. That’s exactly the way she said it. That’s the way these girls here are: they’re family, and they’re sisters.”
Life on the ranch
Greg Copeland, a former Protestant chaplain with the U.S. Air Force who discovered the girls ranch years ago and began helping out with the operations there, drove a visitor around the grounds on a recent day, showing off the houses, amenities and fields and expressing pride at the good work the ranch does and the memories he's collected there.
The girls live together in dorm-like rooms between four houses on the property, each with their own house parents, and able to house about six to seven girls at a time.
“There are two things we believe at these ranches that stand out above everything, and that is God and our country,” Smith said. “Every morning we have devotion and our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at all the ranches.”
In the course of a day at the 200-acre ranch, the girls do everything together: cooking, eating, doing laundry, studying, praying, gardening, taking care of the ranch’s animals.
“What’s nice is they have a regular schedule, regular meals which are all family sit-down meals with Mom and Pop there to give them a feeling of stability,” Copeland said. “Most of the girls that come to us, their lives are disrupted or hectic and there’s no normalcy and regular schedules. When they come here, they get normalcy and a family environment.”
Each Sunday, the girls attend church with their houseparents, and Smith said the four girls that perished in the accident would ride with their house parents for the 30-odd minutes it took to get to the Fountain Gate Church in Auburn for worship.
Copeland, whom the girls and staff affectionately refer to as Cope, pointed out all of the amenities the girls had access to besides the well-furnished houses: swimming pool, chapel, tutoring center, a garden where they can grow their own produce, and a “shop house” where they can pick out their own outfits and accessories from a wardrobe made up of clothing either donated or left behind by alumni.
The ranch takes in girls between 6 and 18 years of age from all across Alabama, and on top of providing a stable and familial Christian living environment for them, they also help students with college and career prep to get ready for the day when they will graduate and leave.
Inside the main office building on the ranch, the walls are lined with dozens of portraits of Girls Ranch alumni. The professionally shot photos depict girls leaning against white picket fences, holding the reins of favorite horses or recreating the cover shot from the Beatles' “Abbey Road” album.
Behind the reception desk rests a new display, a poster with a collage of teenage faces and the words “Rest in Peace, ranchers. We will love you forever."
Looking towards the future
Since the June 19 tragedy, Smith said the community response has been overwhelming.
“This community has embraced this ranch like they own it and have helped us so much and done so many great things for these ranchers,” Smith said.
The ranch has received plenty of financial contributions to help with expenses and funeral costs, and Smith said there has also been an outpouring of volunteer help to meet the needs of the ranch’s maintenance and operations.
“Just last Saturday we had a work crew come out and cut all of our grass. … We have a volunteer helping take care of our horses, volunteers helping take care of our cows, and it’s just incredible,” Smith said. “When you go to a small town like Dadeville and you have over 100 people show up to a prayer vigil to pray to God for our children … how much better does it get than that?”
Smith said the ranch plans on using donations to help grow their ministry and pay for necessary supplies and grief counseling for the girls. Most importantly, he said, the ranch needs prayers.
“We have people praying for us all over the world who know who we are now and want to help,” Smith said. “We certainly need continued prayer, and that’s the No. 1 thing, but we also love to get people to come out here and help take care of this property.”
The outpouring of prayers and memorials will culminate in the celebration of life service to be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Highlands on East Samford Avenue in Auburn to remember those who were lost.
Until then, Smith said the flags at all the ranches in the state of Alabama will remain at half-mast to honor the ranchers.