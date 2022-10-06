Things to do: Get chased by a chain saw at Pope's Haunted Farm and get a 'safe adrenaline rush'

The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly and grocery stores are selling pumpkins, which means one thing: Spooky season has finally arrived, and haunted tours, houses and hayrides are popping up all over the county.

For 29 years, Pope’s Haunted Farm has been frightening guests with jump-scares in total darkness and cornfields with carnage behind every corner.

Troy Pope, owner and founder of the haunted farm, said the past two years of business have been good, and he sees close to 10,000 people come through in the season.

“It’s a safe adrenaline rush," Pope said. "To have somebody chase after you with a chainsaw, but then again, you know he’s not gonna hurt you, it still brings those senses."

Pope’s Haunted Farm offers three options for guests to get frightened: a hayride through the woods, a self-guided tour in a barn with more than 30 live actors and a tour of the haunted forest.

Another experience people check out is Sleepy Hollow in Auburn, where people can choose to go on a bus ride through dark and winding dirt roads, a cabin full of horrifying clowns and a path that takes you to a cornfield with monsters hiding.

Pope’s Haunted Farm and Sleepy Hollow open Friday.

If a haunted hayride or being trapped in a cabin of clowns isn’t scary enough, try out a local walking tour and learn about the spookiness of your town.

The Haunted Opelika and Auburn Walking Tour will be led by a professional actor, Brandon Stoker, and a local paranormal investigator, John-Mark Poe.

The pair will share firsthand experiences with the paranormal and eerie history of downtown Opelika and Auburn University’s campus.

The free Haunted Opelika Walking tour is on Friday and Saturday from 6-6:45 p.m. and the Haunted Auburn Walking Tour will be from 8-9 p.m. the same evenings.

“Most everybody likes to be scared, it's just fun,” Pope said.

Other Events:

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, N. Railroad Ave., Opelika. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offer their take on classic dishes.

Pope’s Haunted Farm: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pope’s Haunted Farm, Bassett Road, Salem. $15-40/ticket. Get your adrenaline pumping as you go through a haunted hayride, barn and cornfield.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm: 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm, 929 Lee Road 14, Auburn. $15-45/ticket. Be frightened by the three horrifying attractions that include clowns and psychos.

Auburn Women’s Volleyball: 4 p.m. Saturday, Neville Arena, 250 Beard-Eaves Court, Auburn. Free. Cheer on the Tigers as we take on the Georgia Bulldogs at home.

Saturdays in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening. Oh, and feed the goats!

Auburn Women’s Soccer Game: 2 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Come out and watch the Auburn women’s soccer team battle Mississippi State.