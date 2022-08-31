Things to do: Go to the Auburn game, or not

Auburn University football season is back, which means tailgates, a fun halftime show and people galore.

If you’re not as excited about the football game at Jordan-Hare this Saturday, we’ve got two suggestions for out-of-town music events that may pique your curiosity.

There’s Soulfest 2022 in Columbus, which starts at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday and features performances by Tucka with Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, West Love, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, Ms. Jody and King George,

Over in Alexander City, four live bands will be playing to celebrate Labor Day, including The Stews at 8 p.m. Friday and Hotel Fiction at 8 p.m Saturday at the Town Green at Russell Crossroads.

Other Events

Book Signing: Sam Hendrix: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Well Red, 223 Opelika Road, Auburn. Free. Have your copy of “Auburn: A History In Street Names” signed by the author himself.

Auburn Women’s Soccer: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Come out to cheer on Auburn’s women’s soccer team against West Virginia.

Abe Partridge concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $15. Join fellow folk artist lovers to eat, drink and listen to great music.

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8. Watch hawks, falcons and eagles swoop around the amphitheater.

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, N. Railroad Ave. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offer their take on classic dishes.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Auburn Football: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S Donahue Drive, Auburn. $11-284. Wear white to Auburn’s football season kick-off against Mercer.

John Calvin Abney concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $15. Get a taste of alternative country music on a Friday night.

Spencer Thomas concert: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, The Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $15. Eat, drink and listen to great music.

Auburn Women’s Soccer: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Support Auburn’s women’s Soccer team against Army.