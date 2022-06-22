Things to do in Auburn: It's not July 4 yet, but you can still have a Star-Spangled good weekend

The Star Spangled Spectacular Symphonic Pops Concert is making its return for the 20th year to celebrate our nation before Independence Day.

The concert will take place at Auburn United Methodist Church at 3 p.m., with singers traveling from all over the state to perform.

“It's such a high-energy performance, and it's a great way to expose children to the arts,” said Gary Klarenbeek, director of music at Auburn UMC. “I think it's going to be a thrilling concert for the community.”

In addition to the 80-person choir, there will be a full symphonic orchestra complete with strings, brass, percussionist and a harpist.

The program begins with classics such as "America, the Beautiful" and "This is My Country."

“Almost all of our music will be in eight-part harmony, which will create gorgeous, lush sounds,” Klarenbeek said.

Another memorable aspect of the concert is the procession of five military flags to pay tribute to the armed forces.

The program will conclude with "Battle Hymn of the Republic." "There's something about that piece that just stirs up great joy and emotion in people,” Klarenbeek said.

After beginning in 2002, the performance has grown to be the best-attended concert of the year for the Festival Choir and usually fills the sanctuary.

Doors to this free event open at 2 p.m. with seating first-come, first-serve.

“There's really something for everyone with some real toe-tappers that just gets people’s engines running,” said Klarenbeek.

Other Events

Hometown Heroes: Auburn Fire: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave., Auburn. Free. Learn about the Auburn Fire Department and all the things they do for the community.

Concert: Martha’s Trouble: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 136 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn. Free. Enjoy the two-person band as they perform with influences of folk, Americana and alternative rock at the concert series, Summer’s Evening.

Film: ‘El Mar La Mar’: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 S. College St., Auburn. About a journey through the Sonoran Desert on the U.S.-Mexican border, this is the latest in this summer’s independent film series titled "Radical Naturalism."

The Gogue Center’s Summer Film Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S. College St., Auburn. Free. No tickets or registration is needed to view the Disney movie "Encanto."

Splash Bash Summer Games: noon-2 p.m. Friday, Opelika Sportsplex Splash Park, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika. Free for members, $4/splashpark ticket for non-members. Bring the whole family down for some bubbles, beach balls and brownies.

Simon Bailey Meet & Greet: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Marriott at Grand National Camellia Room, 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. Opelika, $30/person. Meet the famous life speaker and author to have a copy of his book personally signed.

Concert: Seán Gavin & James Kelly: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Sound Wall, 605 Avenue B, Opelika. $25/ticket. Be captured by the sounds of the Irish flute and traditional fiddle.

Concert: Clint Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Sound Wall, 605 Avenue B, Opelika. $20/ticket. Have your heart tugged by soulful vocals and skillful musicianship.

Float-in Movie: 8 p.m. Saturday, Samford Pool, 328 E Samford Avenue, Auburn. $2/person. Grab a floatie and jump into the pool to watch The Goonies with friends and family.

2nd Annual TransSummit: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Second Floor of the Auburn University Student Center, 255 Heisman Drive, Auburn. Free. Join Pride on the Plains where individuals can take part in a name-changing clinic, self-care sessions and fashion advice for trans and queer bodies.

Midsummer Market: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Heritage House, 714 Second Ave., Opelika. Free. Support local business owners and shop for handcrafted goods while listening to live music.

