The Auburn-Opelika area has a weekend full of different activities and events for citizens to enjoy.

Interested in reading plays and discussing them with others? East Alabama Arts has formed a group called Open Book, which was established to do just that. This Thursday, the Open Book initiative will be presenting a play reading of “Just a Giant Cinderella” for community members to attend.

Christian singer-songwriter, Amy Grant will also be making her way to Auburn on Thursday. See her story-telling performance at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Kids and families can go on a wagon ride to see animals at Choctafaula on Friday and enjoy watching a movie while floating in the Samford Pool on Saturday night.

If you love vintage or antique cars, make your way to downtown Auburn on Sunday to see the vintage and antique cars participating in The Great Race.

Check out the list below for more details about what’s happening this weekend.

Thursday

Just a Giant Cinderella play reading: East Alabama Arts presents a play reading of “Just a Giant Cinderella,” as part of the Open Book initiative led by Melaine Bennett and Steve Bice. The reading will begin at 7 p.m. at Southside Center for the Arts in Opelika. It’s free to attend, but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit the East Alabama Arts website.

Ag Heritage Park Farmer’s Market: From 3 to 6 p.m., the College of Agriculture will be hosting The Market at 925 Camp Auburn Road. Local venders will sell fresh produce and handmade products. For more information, visit the Auburn University agriculture website.

Amy Grant Concert: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy Award winner and philanthropist Amy Grant will perform a story-telling concert at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30 to $150 and can be purchase on the Gogue Center website or at the Gogue Center box office.

Friday

Choctafaula Wagon Ride: Chocatafaula, an agritourism focused farm located in Auburn, will be offering educational wagon rides to see exotic animals from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The farm located at 929 Lee Road 14 will also have a petting zoo, play area, food and drinks. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit the Choctafaula website.

Saturday

Well Red Bookstore Birthday sale: From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Well Red Bookstore will be offering a 20% discount on the entire bookstore in celebration of the store’s three year anniversary. The bookstore is location on 223 Opelika Road in Auburn.

Farmer’s Day: From 8 to 11 a.m. Botanic on 1702 Frederick Road in Opelika will be hosting a Farmer’s Day event including a produce stand with local fruit and vegetables. Starting at 9 a.m. join them on the Patio for bean-snapping, pea-shelling, story-telling and recipe swapping. The fastest pea sheller will win a $50 Botanic gift card.

Self-Care Saturday: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. an open-level yoga class with Heather Clemmons will be held at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts, 901 South College Street in Auburn. It’s free to attend. To register to attend visit the Jule Collins Smith Museum website.

Mises Club: Starting at 10 a.m. Botanic, located on 1702 Fredrick Road in Opelika, will be hosting a social group for people interested in learning about Austrian economics, free markets and their contribution to a free and peaceful society. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The brunch buffet is available for $28. To register, contact Ed Kerns at evk1970@pm.me or 404-242-1109.

Float-in Movie: Samford Ave. Pool located on 328 East Samford Avenue will be featuring the Disney film “Luca” at 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person or free with a Splash Pass. Participants are encouraged to bring their one inflatable to float on while watching the movie. Some will be provided. Visit the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation website for more information.

Sunday

Hemmings Motor News The Great Race: Antique, vintage and collector cars will be stopping in Downtown Auburn on Sunday as they make their cross-country trek from St. Augustine, Fla. to Colorado Springs, Co.