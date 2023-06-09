Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

There's an activity for everyone whether you're looking to attend a sporting event, enjoy a night out in downtown Auburn or show support for stopping violence.

Catch a game of pickleball during the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional tournament held at the Opelika Pickleball Facility this weekend. The City of Auburn is also hosting a youth baseball tournament and the USTA Southern 40’s League Championship.

On Friday night, you can take a stroll in downtown Auburn for the Summernight Downtown Art Walk, which will feature local artists and their work. On Saturday afternoon, support the Samford Community Outreach Group during the Stop the Violence Fun and Fellowship day in Opelika.

Here's a list of things you can do in the Opelika-Auburn region this weekend:

All weekend long

USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional: From Tuesday to Sunday, there will be a 8 a.m. meet every day at the Opelika Pickleball Facility at 1001 Andrews Road. It's free to attend. Players participating in this tournament compete to qualify for the 2023 USA Pickleball National Amateur Championship later this year. For more info, visit the USA Pickleball's website.

Braves Country Battles: This three day youth baseball tournament will last from Friday to Sunday at Duck Samford Park, 1720 East University Drive, Auburn. The cost for adults is $10, senior citizens is $7, kids ages 7 – 12 is $7, kids ages 6 and under can attend for free. For more information, visit the Braves Country Battles website.

USTA Southern 40’s League Championship: This three day tennis championship will last from Friday to Sunday at Yarbrough Tennis Center, 777 Yarbrough Farms Blvd, Auburn.

Friday

Book signing at Chappy’s Deli: From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, a book signing event with authors Allan and Dottie Gravely will be held at Chappy's Deli at 754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn. Books will be sold for $5 and $10. All proceeds will be donated to the work of Shalom Es Mi Casa orphanage in Bolivia.

Summernight Downtown Art Walk: From 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. the art walk will be held in Downtown Auburn along 100 North College Street. Shop, dine and relax while artists display their work downtown along with live musical entertainment. It's free to attend. For more information, visit the Auburn Summernight website.

Saturday

Science on Saturdays - Raptors: The Southeastern Raptor Center program will feature guest speakers and a variety of live raptors from 10 to 11 a.m. at Keher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 North College Street, Auburn. Attendees will learn about raptors and the challenges they face. General admission is $5, for members it's $4 and for children 3 and under it's free.

City Market: From 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. local venders will sell fresh produce and handmade products at Town Creek Park, 1150 South Gay Street, Auburn.

Self-Care Saturday: From 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. an open-level yoga class with Paulina Arroyo will be held at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts, 901 South College Street, Auburn. It's free to attend. To register to attend, visit the Jule Collins Smith Museum website.

Covington Children’s Carnival: From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Covington Recreation Center, located on 213 Carver Ave., Opelika, will host an event with carnival games, giant slides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a DJ, concessions and food trucks. It's free to attend.

Stop the Violence Fun and Fellowship Day: From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Samford Community Outreach Group in Opelika will host the Stop the Violence Fun and Fellowship Day event at Bandy Park, 300 Jeter Ave., Opelika. The event includes a peace march and rally, youth talent showcase, free food, and outdoor activities. It's free to attend.

Sunday

Super Sunday Rides: From 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Bike rides sponsored by Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers will hold at Chewacla State Park, 124 Shell Toomer Pkwy, Auburn. The cost to enter the state park is as follows: adults $4, senior adults and children ages 4 – 11 $2 and children under 4 years old free.