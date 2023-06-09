Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of events.

All weekend long

USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional: From Tuesday to Sunday, the tdaily from Tuesday to Sunday at the Opelika Pickleball Facility at 1001 Andrews Road. Free. Players participating in this tournament compete to qualify for the 2023 USA Pickleball National Amateur Championship later this year. For more info, visit the USA Pickeball's website.

Thursday

MLB Pitch Hit & Run Event: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Duck Samford Park, 1720 East University Drive, Auburn. Free. https://www.mlb.com/braves/community/youth-programs/play-ball-weekend. Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 can showcase their baseball and softball skills for chance to attend and compete for Championship during the 2023 MLB World Series.

Ag Heritage Park Farmer’s Market: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ag Heritage Park, 925 Camp Auburn Road, Auburn. https://agriculture.auburn.edu/outreach/ag-heritage-park/the-market/. Local venders will be selling fresh produce and handmade products.

Water Spirits Live Stage Reading: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art, 901 South College Street, Auburn. Free. Register to attend here. “Water Spirits” is a play written by Alicia Kester that explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the lower 9th Ward of New Orleans.

Friday

Book signing at Chappy’s Deli: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Chappy’s Deli, 754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn. Allan and Dottie Gravely will be signing their books and selling them for $5 and $10. All proceeds donated to the work of Shalom Es Mi Casa orphanage in Bolivia.

Summernight Downtown Art Walk: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Downtown Auburn, 100 North College Street. Free. https://www.auburnsummernight.org/. Shop, dine and relax while artists display their work downtown along with live musical entertainment.

Braves Country Battles: Three day event Friday – Sunday, Duck Samford Park, 1720 East University Drive, Auburn. Adults $10, senior citizens $7, kids ages 7 – 12 $7, kids ages 6 and under free. https://play.17tournaments.com/season/2023-braves-country-battles. The Braves Country Battles is a youth baseball tournament.

USTA Southern 40’s League Championship: Three day event Friday – Sunday, Yarbrough Tennis Center, 777 Yarbrough Farms Blvd, Auburn. Tennis championship for skill levels 3.5 and 4.5.

Saturday

Science on Saturdays: Raptors: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Keher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 North College Street, Auburn. Admission $5, for members $4, for children 3 and under free. Southeastern Raptor Center program features guest speakers and a variety of live raptors. Attendees will learn about these animals and the challenges they face.

City Market: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Town Creek Park, 1150 South Gay Street, Auburn. Local venders will be selling fresh produce and handmade products.

Self-Care Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts, 901 South College Street, Auburn. Free. http://jcsm.auburn.edu/june-10-self-care-saturday/?mc_cid=2e1e6ac0ee&mc_eid=598060b01c. Open-level yoga classes with Paulina Arroyo.

Covington Children’s Carnival: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Covington Recreation Center, 213 Carver Ave., Opelika. Free. Event includes carnival games, giant slides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a DJ, concessions and food trucks.

Stop the Violence Fun and Fellowship Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bandy Park, 300 Jeter Ave., Opelika. Free. Event includes a peace march and rally, youth talent showcase, free food, and outdoor activities.

Sunday

Super Sunday Rides: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Chewacla State Park, 124 Shell Toomer Pkwy, Auburn. Adults $4, senior adults and children ages 4 – 11 $2 and children under 4 years old free. Bike rides through Chewacla State Park sponsored by Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers.