Things to do: Love the band more than watching the football game? Band-O-Rama is back!

If your favorite part of a football game is watching the marching band at the halftime show, Band-O-Rama, slated for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium, is the place to be.

Nine local high school marching bands will be performing their well-crafted halftime shows for everyone to enjoy.

“It's just a great night to get out there and run our shows for parents in the community,” said Deanna Marshall, director of Auburn High School bands.

The evening will begin with Auburn University's pre-game show and end with its halftime show.

“It's always exciting to see Auburn University’s band in Duck Samford,” Marshall said. “It’s a little bit more intimate than being in Jordan-Hare.”

Sandwiched between the AU shows will be performances from Lee-Scott Academy and Auburn, Beaulah, Beauregard, Eufaula, Smiths Station and Valley high schools, as well as two shows by Opelika High School bands.

The Auburn Band Parent’s Association will be selling concessions.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and parking and admission are free.

Other Events

The Market: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Ag Heritage Park, 20 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. Free. This farmers' market only supports open-air, locally grown produce.

Performance: The Close: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Free. Tickets for this Indie American trio can be purchased online or at Spencer’s Music and Ross House Coffee.

Fundraiser: 2022 Auburn Walk like MADD: 9 a.m. Saturday, Auburn Public Safety Complex,141 N. Ross St., Auburn. This family fundraising walk is to support Mothers Against Drunk Driving and is meant to raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

Grillin' on the Tracks: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 706 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika. Free. Watch grill-masters battle in an official Steak Cookoff Association competition. Buy a treat from the Boar’s Breath Food Truck or the Kona Ice Truck.

Auburn Family Football Preseason Kick-off: Noon Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. Free. The family fun zone will have bouncy houses, tailgate games and appearances from Auburn’s favorite tiger before a sneak-peek at 2 p.m. into the football team’s warm-ups.

Performance: Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S College St., Auburn. $30-90/ticket. Tickets for one of the most popular modern country artists can be found at the Gogue’s ticketing office or online.