Things to do: Run trails, yell 'War Eagle,' feed the goats this weekend

O Grows Garden is kicking off fall with Saturdays at the Garden from 9 a.m. to noon across the street from the Opelika Public Library.

Saturdays in the Garden is a family-friendly event where people of all ages can do arts and crafts, learn more about planting and harvesting, and buy homemade treats.

There's a market with vendors selling candles, coffee, homemade baked goods and fresh produce.

Story time is at 10 a.m.

“We want it to be a space where people feel welcome and able to connect with each other, with the land and the plants that are growing on it,” said Jessi Riel, education coordinator for O Grows Garden.

O Grows Garden started in 2012 as an elementary school garden so that kids could engage with gardening and learn food literacy. It has since grown into helping the community cut down on food insecurity and receive affordable fresh produce.

“We have a lot of things going on Saturday, and we've done that intentionally to just try and make it a place where people can come together in the community, learn stuff and also learn from each other,” Riel said.

If guests have any questions about starting their own garden, indoor planting or anything related to plants, O Grow’s horticulture staff will be there to answer everyone’s questions.

“I am really, really excited mostly just to get it kicked off again," Riel said. "It has always been so much fun to have everybody there on Saturday chatting, engaging and exploring the garden."

Saturdays in the Garden will be held every week until the beginning of December.

Don’t forget to feed the herd of goats on your way out!

Other Activities

Auburn Women’s Soccer Game: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Come out to cheer on Auburn's women’s soccer team against UMass Lowell.

Blessing on the Corner: 8 a.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Join in the fellowship as members honor and offer prayers for our hometown heroes.

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8/ticket. Watch the hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Performance: Jeff Black: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. $15/ticket. Come see the guy that public radio listeners in Boston voted as one of the top 100 most important folk artists of the last 25 years.

Auburn University Football: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S Donahue Drive, Auburn. $7-155/ticket. Don’t forget that every game is a big game, so come out and yell “War Eagle" as the Tigers face the San Jose State Spartans.

Chewacla Cha Cha 5k/10k Trail Race: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Chewacla State Park, 124 Shell Toomer Parkway, Auburn. $5/person. Come out and run through beautiful rolling trails at Chewacle State Park.

Auburn Women’s Soccer Game: 5 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Support Auburn women’s soccer team as they face off against Samford.