Things to do: Summer's almost over, which means you should visit City Market while you still can

So, we’ve got two more weekends before school opens again, but who’s counting?

The City Market is a fun thing for a whole family, or anybody, to do on a Saturday in the summer in Auburn.

This weekend’s market will be the 11th of the summer, with five more remaining, but again, who’s counting?

The fun starts at 8 a.m. at Town Creek Park, 1150 S. Gay Street, and goes untill 11 a.m. There will be vendors, artisans and live music from The Rangers.

If you’re busy on Saturday mornings, check out the O Grows Farmers Market on Tuesdays in the summer from 3-6 p.m. It’s at 1103 Glenn Street in Opelika, across from the Cultural Arts Center in Opelika.

Other weekend events

Cross-Stitching: 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Saturday, Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art, 901 College St., Auburn. Free. The Jule is giving away cross-stitch kits and is offering a free tutorial on how to use them.

Chalk Paint Workshop: 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Paint Shop, 116 S. Eighth St., Opelika. Tickets are $95 for one person, $150 for two. During this basic workshop, participants will learn techniques like color wash, two-color distressing, rustic cracked finish, proper wax technique and more.

Scavenger Hunt/ Bar Crawl: 4 p.m. Saturday, Red Clay Brewing Company, 704 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika. $20/ticket. The first ever “Booze Clues” is a scavenger hunt and bar crawl fundraiser for Big Valley Animal Rescue. All proceeds from the event will go to the organization.

Gospel Concert: 4—7 p.m. Saturday, True Deliverance Holiness Church, 936 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. The 2022 Gospel Explosion will feature George Dean and the Gospel 4, The Clark Brothers, Pastor Sharrod Coleman, Chozen Holloway and Drake Singers.

Live Music: Jimbo Mathus: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $15. Kids 14 and under get in for free. Taqueria Durango will be served.

Open-Mic Poetry Night: 4—6 p.m. Sunday, Coffee Mafia, 414 S. Gay St., Auburn. Free. Coffee Mafia is hosting an open-mic poetry night and invites anyone to share their favorite poem or an original.