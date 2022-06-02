Things to do this weekend: Auburn Fire Department has an 'intense regime' to defend its Burger Wars title

The Opelika and Auburn Fire Department is prepared for battle at Burger Wars this Saturday - the Big Bite Battle, that is.

This is no ordinary fundraising event, folks. Each fire department has chosen a team, mapped out a plan of attack and is hungry for the win, and maybe for the food.

Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Matt Jordan had some special instructions for his group.

“We’re considering sabotage," he said. "What I told them to do was to make sure they don’t eat the night before."

Each team of five will compete in a competition consisting of devouring an appetizer, a large burger, guzzling down a gallon of water and suiting up in a full firefighter's uniform.

Opelika Fire Department is itching for redemption after losing last year and breaking a two-year winning streak. “They have our trophy that we want back, so we’re gonna give all we got to get our trophy back,” said Opelika Fire Marshall Chris Rodgers.

When forming these two burger-eating dream teams, the fire departments carefully considered individual talents and abilities.

“We have an intense regime," Jordan said. "We went through and we found our biggest eaters. Sometimes you can be surprised. It can be a guy that doesn't necessarily look like a massive eater."

The Auburn Fire team is represented by Dawson Locklier, Shawn Amason, Landon Grooms, Jared Morello and Cody Lazenby, while the Opelika Fire team consists of Craig Montgomery, Zachary Sorenson, Michael Bass, Austin Smith and Zachary Helms-Childers.

The Big Bite Battle will take place during Burger Wars at 1 p.m. Saturday in the streets of Downtown Opelika.

But Burger Wars is much more than just watching fire fighters eat burgers. Attendees can purchase tickets to eat burgers at 30 grilling stations, and judges and guests vote on their favorite burgers, with trophies - and bragging rights - going to the winners.

All proceeds go to to support the Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation, with the primary beneficiary being the Food Bank of East Alabama’s backpack program for food insecure children.

“I think it's a fantastic idea," Jordan said. "I think it's great to get our community together like that. At the end of the day, it's all going for a really good cause."

The event starts at 11 a.m., and tickets go on sale at 10:45 a.m. Each $2 ticket gets you a quarter of a burger. Due to the popularity of the event, burger samples are expected to sell out fast.

More events

Auburn hosts NCAA Baseball Tournament regional: Friday through Sunday and maybe Monday, Plainsman Park, 351 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. UCLA plays Florida State at 11 a.m. Friday and Auburn faces Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m., and then they'll keep playing over the weekend until every team but one has lost twice.

Dirt Therapy for Teens: 3:30-4:30 p.m Friday, Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Meet at the library and walk to the OGrows community garden for some time getting your hands dirty.

First Friday: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. It's the first Friday of the month, which means extended shopping hours and entertainment.

City Market: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Town Creek Park, 1150 S. Gay St., Auburn. Free. Shop locally sourced produce and handmade products.

Touch-A-Truck: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Kids can go inside and explore fun vehicles of all types.

Pickleball Facility Grand Opening: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Opelika Pickleball Facility, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika, Free. Following the opening ceremony, the courts will be available for open play. And if you don't know how to play pickleball, somebody will be there to show you.

Art Haus Art Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Art Haus, 500 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika. Free. Shop original art, jewelry, leather goods and more at this market.

Burger Wars: 11 a.m. Saturday, Downtown Opelika. $2/ticket. Try as many burgers as your heart desires at this years Burger Wars and watch the burger-eating contest between fire departments. Each ticket gets you a quarter of a burger.

Concert: Banditos: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave, Waverly. $15/ticket. Discover and support Black country, blues, folk and Americana artists.

PrideFest Weekend: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. Free. Enjoy food, vendors and entertainment at this family-friendly festival.

