top story

Things to do this weekend in Auburn-Opelika: Float-in movie, concert, more

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee County Humane Socierty fundraiser

Visit the Lee County Humane Society this Sunday to learn more about how the shelter runs behind the scenes. 

 Albert Cesare/O-A News file

While the school year is nearing, summer isn’t over yet and there are plenty of fun things left to do this weekend!

Don’t be afraid to go to a concert that is not your typical music selection and get out of your comfort zone and see an independent film. If you want to stick to the big screens of a movie theater, Thor: Thunder and Love and Minions: The Rise of Gru are the new movies you should see. 

Events:

Concert: Nicholas Edward Williams: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pebble Hill, 101 S Debardeleben Street, Auburn, $15-20/ticket. Sundilla is hosting Williams, a multi-instrumentalist, to perform folk music. 

Float-in Movie: 8 p.m. Saturday, Samford Pool, 328 E Samford Avenue, Auburn, $2/person. Grab a floatie and jump into the pool to watch Moana with friends and family

LCHS Open House: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Dr, Auburn, Free. Join the staff of the LCHS and learn about daily care, exercise and training the adoptable pets receive while playing games and eating snacks.

Pride on the Plains Pool Party: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Samford Pool, 328 E Samford Avenue, Auburn, $5/person. This pool party is open to all ages where there will be music and family-friendly entertainment. 

0 Comments

Tags

