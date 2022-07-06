Things to do this weekend in Auburn-Opelika: We've got some suggestions for cooling off

If you’ve stepped outside of your house in the past two weeks, you know the it feels hotter and more humid, and there's less of a breeze. If you’re feeling the heat, there are plenty of ways to cool off in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Located behind Auburn Junior High School at 465 Wrights Mill Road, Samford Pool is one place to check out if you want to swim a few refreshing laps or lounge near the water.

There are three separate pool areas for swimmers: the main pool, a diving well with two high dives and two low dives, and a children’s pool.

Individual and family membership prices vary from $10-$175 based on your choice of daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal passes. Guests can also purchase daily passes for $2 a person.

The recreation swim is open seven days a week, typically starting at noon, until Sept. 5. Lap swim is open to the public from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Times vary on the weekends.

Another option is the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center. The center features a splash park, indoor aquatics center and zero-entry pool.

The pool is free for members. Membership for single Opelika residents is $38/month and $49/month for non-Opelika residents. Family passes are $48/month for Opelika residents and $62/month for non-Opelika residents.

Non-members can purchase a daily pass for $4/person.

The Sportsplex pool is open seven days a week. The pool opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays and closes at 8 p.m. on every weekday except Wednesday, when it closes at 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 to 4:45 p.m.

The splash park hours are the same as the pool hours.

A different pool you can check out in Opelika is at the Covington Recreation Center.

The big pool, which goes from four to 12 feet deep, is open 2-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. There are lifeguards on duty during hours of operation.

Daily passes are $2/person for the big pool and $1/person for the baby pool. The last day the pool will be open is July 30.

Pools aren't your only option if you want to take a dip. There's a 26-acre lake at Chewacla State Park that guests can visit.

Inside the roped-off area, you can find a diving platform with a high dive. Daily entry is $4/person at the state park.

This is a swim-at-your-own-risk lake with no lifeguards on duty.

If you’re looking for some adventure but still want to stay close to home, the Chattahoochee River is your place to go for white-water rafting in Columbus, Georgia.

Prices range from $47-$80/person varying on the type of trip you want to take. Options range from a two-hour trip for beginners to a two-and-a-half-hour thrill ride on what outfitter Whitewater Express bills as the only Class V rapids on the East Coast. Guests have to be 12 years old or older to participate.

Other Events

The Gogue Center’s Summer Film Series: Beauty and the Beast: 7 p.m. Thursday, The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S. College St., Auburn. Free. No tickets or registration is needed to view the Disney classic.

Music for a Summer’s Eve: Khari Allen Lee: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 136 E Magnolia Avenue, Auburn. Free. Listen to one of New Orleans’ most-in-demand saxophonists and two other skilled musicians.

Science on Saturdays: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Keher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College St., Auburn. $5/ticket, children 3 and under are free. Learn about honeybees with Damon Wallace from Claybird Bees.

Community English Class: 6-7 p.m. July 11, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave., Auburn. Free. Pre-register to practice the English language in a fun and relaxed environment.

Summer Swing: James Brown Trio 7 p.m. July 12, Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N. Fifth St., Opelika. Free. Be captivated by the Southern Gospel group that started 20 years ago.

Hometown Heroes: Auburn Police 2-3 p.m. July 14, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave., Auburn. Free. Learn how the local police serve and protect the citizens of Auburn.

Music for a Summer’s Eve: The Auburn University Flute Trio: 5:30-7 p.m. July 14, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 136 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn. Free. Join the community in listening to classical and folk music by three Auburn University students.

Film: ‘Medium Earth’ and ‘INFINITY minus infinity’: 6 p.m. July 14, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 S. College St., Auburn. Free. About the complexity of the environmental conditions we all face, this is the latest in this summer’s independent film series titled "Radical Naturalism."

Concert: Nicholas Edward Williams: 7:30 p.m. July 15, Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. $15-20/ticket. Sundilla is hosting Williams, a multi-instrumentalist, to perform folk music.

LCHS Open House: 1-4 p.m. July 17, Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn. Free. Join the staff of the LCHS and learn about daily care, exercise and training the adoptable pets receive while playing games and eating snacks.