Things to do this weekend: Reflect, relax, and get tickets to see 'Anastasia' next week

Because of the Memorial Day Weekend, the local slate of events is lighter than usual. Might we suggest fireworks at East Alabama Motor Speedway?

Or sit on your couch and watch season 4 of "Stranger Things" on Netflix. Star Wars buffs can look out for the new show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney Plus. Both launch on Friday.

Oh, and get your "Anastasia" tickets for either Tuesday or Wednesday at The Gogue.

The touring production of the Broadway classic features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award-winning creators of “Ragtime," and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

This Week

East Alabama Motor Speedway - Memorial Day Special: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, East Alabama Motor Speedway, 4238 US Hwy 80 West, Phenix City. $15-35/ticket. Celebrate an early Memorial Day with fireworks and fast cars.

City Market: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Towns Creek Park, 1150 S Gay Street. Free to look at stuff. Shop locally sourced produce and handmade products.

Next Week

Musical: 'Anastasia': 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S. College St., Auburn. $35-90/ticket. A romantic and adventure-filled Broadway classic.

First Friday: 4-9 p.m. June 3, Downtown Auburn. Free. Enjoy extended shopping hours and entertainment every first Friday of the month.

City Market: 8-11 a.m. June 4, Towns Creek Park, 1150 S. Gay St., Auburn. Free. Shop locally sourced produce and handmade products.

Touch-A-Truck: 9 a.m.-noon June 4, Downtown Opelika. Free. Kids can go inside and explore fun vehicles of all types.

Art Haus Art Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4, Art Haus, 500 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika. Free. Shop original art, jewelry, leather goods and more at this market.

Burger Wars: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 4, Downtown Opelika. $2/ticket. Try as many burgers as your heart desires at this years Burger Wars.

Pridefest Weekend: Noon-7 p.m. June 4, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Lane, Auburn. Free. Enjoy food, vendors and entertainment at this family-friendly festival.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.