Things to do this weekend: Shopping, homecoming and 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

The Opelika High Theatre Society is bringing C.S. Lewis' classic children’s book to life as it kicks off a fall production of 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.'

This fast-action, 80-minute play is a community show that should hold the attention of anyone in the audience.

“It touches all the characters that are in the original novel," said Revel Gholston, theatre educator and director for Opelika High School. "I think some of the actors have definitely read the story when they were younger, so that enhanced the actors’ knowledge of the play."

The students auditioned for the play in the summer and began rehearsing as soon as the new school year started.

“We have worked really hard, and I think it's gonna be awesome,” Gholston said. “We built our frozen wonderland of Narnia, and you have some pretty cool aspects of it.”

The audience can expect to see centaurs, unicorns and beavers as the whimsical background changes before their eyes throughout the production.

“I’m excited for the kids to see it," he said. "They have this imagination that is still in their soul, and they are able to get in touch with the story pretty quickly.

"Since I read the books when I was young, the show helps me feel a little bit younger and remember some of my childhood.”

There are five more opportunities to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, as the show runs on through Oct. 2. The curtain raises at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturdays, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays.

There are no shows on Friday nights for obvious reasons. (Go Bulldogs!)

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and can be purchased from the actors, online or at the door.

Other Events

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8/ticket. Watch the hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Auburn University Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. It’s Homecoming weekend y'all, and what better way to get in the Auburn spirit than attending the annual homecoming parade?

Performance: Michael McDermott: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pebble Hill, 101 S Debardeleben St., Auburn. $20-25/ticket. Sundilla is hosting the singer-songwriter who was predicted to become one of his generation’s greatest talents by the Washington Post.

Saturdays in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening and different types of seeds. Oh, and feed the goats!

Auburn Football: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jordan-Hare Stadium, 251 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $12-175/ticket. Calling all Auburn alumni and fans: It's Homecoming week, so meet all your fellow Auburn fans at this special football game.

Brunch and Browse: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Enjoy extended shopping hours and merchant specials to cap-off Auburn’s Homecoming weekend.

Auburn Women’s Soccer Game: 3 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Come out to cheer on Auburn's women’s soccer team as it battles Ole Miss.