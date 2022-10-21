Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name.

The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.

The day of festivities include folklife demonstrations, live music, country food and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“There will be sugarcane syrup making, lots of vendors, historical crafts, outdoor cooking, good food and entertainment. This year, all the sugar cane was grown right here at Pioneer Park,” said Mitchell.

A recent addition to the Loachapoka Town Park includes a syrup kettle cooker that allows people to make syrup the same way it was made 200 years ago.

“My father used to tell me about his grandfather raising sugarcane down by the creek in Marengo County. Every Fall, the local farmers and their families would get together to harvest the cane, squeeze the juice and cook the syrup,” said Mitchell.

Syrup Soppin’ Day is all about syrup and remembering the tradition that took place in 19th century Alabama this time of year.

The Lee County Historical Society has teamed up with Todd Farms syrup to provide Syrup Soppin’ Day with real, homemade, Alabama ribbon cane syrup. The Todd family has been making syrup since the early 1800s.

It takes about 10 gallons of sugarcane juice to make a gallon of Syrup Soppin’ Day syrup.

Other things guests can do at the event is view the Native American exhibits and try their hand at basket making, spinning and weaving.

Other Events

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, N. Railroad Avenue. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offer their take on classic dishes.

Haunted Opelika Walking Tour: 6-6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Take a walking tour with a paranormal investigator and local historian.

On the Tracks: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika. $32/ticket. Enjoy an evening filled with live music, wine and cheese sampling and late-night shopping.

Auburn Women’s Volleyball: 7 p.m. Friday, Neville Arena, 250 Beard-Eaves Ct., Auburn. Free. Cheer on the Tigers as we face off against the Tennessee Vols.

Performance: The Black Feathers: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pebble Hill, 101 S Debardeleben Street, Auburn. $15-20/ticket. Sundilla is hosting this award-winning duo who have traveled all the way from Gloucestershire, England.

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Learn about the haunting history of portions of Auburn University’s campus.

Auburn Rodeo: Saturday, Sistrunk Farms, 15400 US HWY 80, Opelika. $80-120/ticket. Come out and hear five country artists including Riley Green.

Auburn Equestrian Meet: 11 a.m. Saturday, Auburn University Equestrian Center, 1235 Wire Rd., Auburn. Free. Join the equestrian team for their first at-home meet against UT Martin.

Saturday’s in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening, and different types of seeds and feed the herd of goats!

Fright Night at the Villa: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Spring Villa Park, 1474 Co Rd. 148 Opelika. Get into the Halloween spirit and watch The Shining. This event is for 18 years old and older.

Performance: Sugar Skull!: 3 p.m. Sunday, Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S College Street. $10/ticket. This musical about Diá de Muertos is a perfect show for younger audiences to learn about a traditional Mexican holiday.