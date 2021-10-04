This Auburn sushi restaurant has closed its doors for good, it says

Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi had its last day of business on Sunday.

The news was shared via an announcement taped to its doors and a post on its Facebook account letting everyone know the business is officially closing.

The Auburn location will not be reopening, the message said, and management urged citizens to be there for its staff.

“Please be kind as all of the employees are losing their jobs and are trying to make substitutions as easily as possible,” the letter said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The music-inspired sushi joint was located at 200 W. Glenn Ave. and opened in the fall of 2015.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi is a chain restaurant founded in Mobile, Ala., with locations all around the South. The closest Rock N’ Roll Sushi is in Montgomery, Ala.

In April, Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s general manager said she was having trouble finding servers and that she was filling in as the only server in the restaurant.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Patience Staples, who said she’s been in the restaurant industry for the past eight years. “I’ve never seen anything like this with everything so short-staffed everywhere.”

Staples said that after Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s Cullman location offered a $500 signing bonus to potential employees and found 20 new staffers, the Auburn location, which has the same owners, upped the offer to $1,000 but only got three applications.