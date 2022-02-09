'This game has gone on long enough': As COVID cases drop, Auburn City Schools say mask mandate could soon lift, but some parents still protest

With a declining number of COVID-19 cases in Auburn City Schools, the Board of Education said at its meeting Tuesday that if total positive cases drop below 37 by the end of the week then the mask mandate would be lifted.
The district decided to reinstate the mask requirement in January after the first week back from Christmas break because of a reported 493 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Last week, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, Auburn City Schools reported 67 confirmed COVID cases.
While giving the COVID report at Tuesday's meeting, Superintendent Cristen Herring said, “I am pleased to report that our trend is in the right direction.”
“On the topic of masks," she said, "as has been established by the board, the threshold for the mask requirement will be revisited when the data or the number of positive cases decreases below the threshold of point 0.5% of student and staff population as measured during two consecutive weeks while school is in operation,” Herring said.
As of Tuesday, 15 cases in the schools have been reported, which includes Monday and Tuesday.
Herring said that regardless of the result, masks will continue to be required on buses as established by the Department of Transportation, and any updates or changes to ACS protocol will be made using the parent notification system, both by telephone and email, and will be posted on social media and the school website.
At the Tuesday's meeting, some parents returned to express their outrage over the mask mandate.
During the public communication portion of the meeting, several parents stated they want to be able to choose if their child should wear a mask or not, and that they are concerned about the mental health of their children.
“This game has gone on long enough,” said parent Natalie Smart. “It’s been almost two years. These children are missing out. Their lives have been turned upside down and we need to get back to normal.”
Smart told the board she understands the pressure they are under, but that she wants the school to be like it was before 2020.
One parent who said she helps teachers with the car line at the school once a month told the board that one Friday morning during student drop-off she witnessed a 6-year-old boy “uncontrollably sobbing.”
“And the reason that he was crying,” she said, “he forgot his mask… He was worried that he was going to get in trouble because he forgot his mask. He’s 6. That’s not OK.”
Some in the crowd interjected, yelling out, “It’s wrong!” and “Ruining a generation and you know it!”
Another parent, Jonathan Parrish, said he’s also against the mask mandate and questioned the board about its decisions and its COVID numbers.
“You’ve put a very specific rule in place - 0.5%, very specifically,” he continued. “My question is, how did you get to 0.5?”
At the ACS board of education meeting on Nov. 1, the board members agreed to reinstate the mask requirement if 0.5% of the district's 10,400 student, faculty and staff population confirmed positive for COVID-19.
“I’m asking you again tonight, can you please explain how you got to your number because you claim to follow the science?” Parrish said.
“I’ve sent the emails,” said Charles Smith, president of the board. “It’s posted. If you still need clarification on that, we will get it out to you again.”
An Auburn community member, Billye Welburn, spoke at the meeting about his approval for the mask mandate.
“I’m here today because, while I haven’t been following things closely, I did see Auburn City Schools had a very large spike in COVID cases and exposure notices sent,” Welburn said. “I’d like to request that the board modify the policy with regards to masks so that it is more rapidly responding to increased risk in the community and that it can prevent future spikes through use of masking.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a bid to Old South Construction Company of Wetumpka, Ala., in the amount of $529,311 for a roof replacement project at Auburn Junior High School, East Samford School, Dean Road Elementary School and the central office.
- Approved a change order to close out the construction project at J.F. Drake Middle School.
- Approved a change order from Hudmon Construction Company of Opelika for track and field improvements at Auburn Junior High School.
- Approved an architect engineer agreement with Gunn and Associates PC of Millbrook, Ala., for the Duck Samford Stadium Lighting upgrade.