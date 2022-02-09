'This game has gone on long enough': As COVID cases drop, Auburn City Schools say mask mandate could soon lift, but some parents still protest

At the Tuesday's meeting, some parents returned to express their outrage over the mask mandate.

During the public communication portion of the meeting, several parents stated they want to be able to choose if their child should wear a mask or not, and that they are concerned about the mental health of their children.

“This game has gone on long enough,” said parent Natalie Smart. “It’s been almost two years. These children are missing out. Their lives have been turned upside down and we need to get back to normal.”

Smart told the board she understands the pressure they are under, but that she wants the school to be like it was before 2020.

One parent who said she helps teachers with the car line at the school once a month told the board that one Friday morning during student drop-off she witnessed a 6-year-old boy “uncontrollably sobbing.”

“And the reason that he was crying,” she said, “he forgot his mask… He was worried that he was going to get in trouble because he forgot his mask. He’s 6. That’s not OK.”

Some in the crowd interjected, yelling out, “It’s wrong!” and “Ruining a generation and you know it!”