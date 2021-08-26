‘This is not getting better’: EAMC says deaths caused drop in COVID-related ventilator use

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 70 to 72 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, while COVID patients on ventilators fell from 13 to 12.
Though the number of COVID patients remains lower than Tuesday’s peak-high of 77 hospitalizations, medical experts continue to predict that it will pass the pandemic record of 92 hospitalizations on Jan. 13.
And there was bad news associated with Wednesday’s decline in COVID patients on ventilators, the first decline in 18 days. According to a staff member at EAMC, the drop from 16 to 13 was the result of the deaths of three COVID-19 patients.
“This is not getting better,” said Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist, in a statement from the hospital.
Death has been a harsh reality during this pandemic. On Thursday, East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson announced that the hospital system has seen 257 deaths related to COVID-19, and as of Thursday morning, 18 in the month of August.
“We’re heartbroken to have lost this many lives to one illness in only 17 months,” said Laura Grill, East Alabama Health president and CEO, in a statement. “These are not just numbers; these are people who our physicians and staff fought bravely to save. The mounting losses really take a toll on our team even when we know we have done everything we could to care for them and protect them.”
The deadliest month for EAMC since the beginning of the pandemic was January of this year with 43 COVID-related deaths, followed by February with 30.
With the vaccine rollout at the start of the year, monthly deaths fell to three in May, but then the Delta variant sparked a fourth peak that brought eight deaths in July and now 18 so far this month.
In the statement from EAMC, Maldonado continued to highlight the need for residents to get vaccinated.
“I can basically remember everyone we have lost, especially those who fought for a long time,” Maldonado said. “However, the situation is different now. Knowing that most of the deaths in the past few months could have been prevented is demoralizing. At times it feels like we are worse off than any previous peak.”
Maldonado said the best way to honor those who’ve died from COVID-19 is “to get – and promote – the vaccine that our patients in 2020 never had a chance to get.”
Dr. Meshia Wallace, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at EAMC, said that vaccines help patients recover from breakthrough cases. “That’s why we’re so strongly encouraging vaccination to everyone,” she said. “With the Delta variant, we have seen younger, sicker patients who are unvaccinated occupying ICU beds here and around the state. That’s especially heartbreaking and frustrating because we know this could have been prevented.”
'Seal Team 6 in an IV bag'
In an attempt to cut down on the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, EAMC has moved its Covid Infusion Center to its ICU waiting room, where it’s now offering monoclonal antibody infusions 12 hours a day, seven days a week, quickening its pace to more than 300 infusions per week.
Chuck Beams, executive director of pharmacy services at East Alabama Health, calls the infusions “Seal Team 6 in an IV bag.”
“This simple infusion is like an instant defense to the COVID virus, like a Seal Team 6 in an IV bag.” “These monoclonal antibodies rush like soldiers into the body, searching for the spike proteins on the surface of the coronavirus,” Beams said. “Once the antibodies have attached, the virus is blocked from entering the body's cells, and when this happens, the virus can't replicate.”
Call center
EAMC’s call center, at 334-528-4YOU (4968), is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Give them a call for information on the following:
COVID testing: The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have symptoms.
COVID infusions: If you test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, they can schedule you for that infusion appointment, which is free of charge. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.