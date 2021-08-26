‘This is not getting better’: EAMC says deaths caused drop in COVID-related ventilator use

The deadliest month for EAMC since the beginning of the pandemic was January of this year with 43 COVID-related deaths, followed by February with 30.

With the vaccine rollout at the start of the year, monthly deaths fell to three in May, but then the Delta variant sparked a fourth peak that brought eight deaths in July and now 18 so far this month.

In the statement from EAMC, Maldonado continued to highlight the need for residents to get vaccinated.

“I can basically remember everyone we have lost, especially those who fought for a long time,” Maldonado said. “However, the situation is different now. Knowing that most of the deaths in the past few months could have been prevented is demoralizing. At times it feels like we are worse off than any previous peak.”

Maldonado said the best way to honor those who’ve died from COVID-19 is “to get – and promote – the vaccine that our patients in 2020 never had a chance to get.”