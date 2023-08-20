Lauryn Marshall was an undergraduate studying media students at Auburn University when she landed an opportunity some seasoned professionals would have dreamed to have on their résumé.

Marshall documented the 2022 Dream “Joy is Our Journey” Dream Bus Tour, an initiative meant to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space. It was a joint effort made possible thanks to rap artist Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation and the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls).

“I aim to act as a mentor for those embarking on their next life chapter,” she said. “Having been in their shoes before, I understand the challenges of making swift career and college choices. My objective is to share my experiences, aiming to inspire and instill confidence in their journey.”

The tour has been one of many major projects Marshall has worked on since she began working in video production in 2020.

Marshall graduated from Auburn University on Aug. 5 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies—Visual Media and a concentration in entrepreneurship and family business. She owns and serves as the creative video director for Radiant Films. Her company produces brand message videos, promo videos, customer testimonials, documentaries, interviews and corporate event videos.

“Radiant films help great companies maximize profits by using videos and customized marketing plans to convert prospects into lifelong customers,” Marshall said.

After graduating from Opelika High School in 2019, Marshall began to document several family adventures that following summer. It helped her discover her passion for filming and editing video content, and it ultimately inspired her to start her own video production company.

“Since starting Radiant Films, I have created a wide range of video content that has been utilized by Auburn University academic programs, non-profit organizations, and individuals in the community,” Marshall said.

One of Marshall’s favorite projects was the “Joy is Our Journey” Dream Bus Tour she helped document about a year ago. The tour was sponsored by Roc Nation and the Pete and Thomas Foundation. The tour aimed to spread joy among Black girls and women across the South.

Marshall said they traveled to seven different cities including Atlanta, Houston and Birmingham.

The project gave Marshall the opportunity to meet amazing Black women while capturing the smiles on their faces as they shared their dreams and aspirations on camera. One of the women spoke about how they dreamed about performing at the Super Bowl and dreamed about performing alongside Megan Thee Stallion. A few months later, her dream became a reality.

“It was very rewarding to know that I played a part in her dream coming true by simply filming that video,” Marshall said. “That exemplifies what I love about video production— the power to make a positive impact.”

Marshall balanced a full course load, extracurriculars and a part-time role at Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity. She was left with limited time to work on business projects. Juggling a business while being a full-time student wasn’t a simple task.

“I dedicated moments within every semester to take on client projects,” Marshall said. “Whether it meant working during holidays, before classes or during late hours, I consistently made room in my schedule for my clients. Over the course of three years, I was able to create over 50 projects in my free time.”

With her Auburn journey behind her, Marshall is excited to invest even more time into her company and continue expanding.

In the next few years, Marshall plans to expand her video production company into a marketing agency. She’ll focus on aiding startup companies in their marketing endeavors. Additionally, she aspires to give back to the community by establishing scholarships and launching an apprenticeship program for high school upperclassmen and college students with an interest in the film industry. She is passionate about assisting others and creating opportunities for young individuals.

For more about Radiant Films, visit myradiantfilms.com. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.