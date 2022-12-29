‘This was groundbreaking’: Opelika pastor set to release new photography app

Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats. She’s a pastor at Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, an author, a television host, a wife, and a mother. Now she’s adding another role to her résumé as the creator and founder of her own photography app.

The app is called GrouPixx and Florence is using it to bring people together from across the globe.

“GrouPixx is an app that will bring family and friends together for a portrait without everyone being present,” Florence said. “You could be in Hawaii, and I can be here, and GrouPixx will bring us together.”

Florence and her development team introduced the GrouPixx app to the public at a press conference Wednesday morning at the Opelika Municipal Court Building. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and former Lee County Commissioner Richard LaGrand were both on hand to see the apps first public demonstration.

The new app works by connecting the contact lists in user’s phones and allowing them to take photos together, regardless of geographic location. The individual photos can then be added together into a single portrait in near real time and put onto different backgrounds. There is also a pen feature that will let you write and draw on the portrait. The app also has a chat feature that lets you talk with everyone in the group.

“The beauty of the system and the simplicity of it is that it’s all done through your contact library,” said Joe Norris, one of Florence’s lead developers for the app. “So basically, whoever you have in contacts, you can make a photo with. And hopefully one day, if somebody goes to Mars and they got a phone with them, this app is going with them.”

Florence said she created GrouPixx as a way to bring families together.

“That’s the sauce to the app,” she said. “You can take a photo with anyone in the world, anywhere in the world, and then bring family into the family portrait.”

Florence said her and her team have been working with developers in India to build the GrouPixx app since 2021. The app is now in its final stage of beta testing and is expected to go live on Apple and Android by the end of January 2023.

While Florence said stepping into the technology world was out of her element, she’s had plenty of solid help along the way.

“I often ask God, ‘Why did you give me something that I am not prolific in,’ and so He surrounded me with great people. He surrounded me with people that know that arena,” she said. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s been good.”

Florence said her team, including both Joe Norris and Marcus Marshall, have strived through the challenges that came along with building the app.

“This was groundbreaking for them,” Florence said. “It was a new adventure for them, and it was challenging also, but they came through and so I appreciate them so much.”

Florence told the crowd Tuesday morning that the idea for GrouPixx had come out of her own desire to have group photos of her family despite the geographic distance between them.

“GrouPixx began with a desire,” Florence said. “In 2019 I had the desire to bring my family together for a family portrait. It had been 18 years since we had a family portrait. Because we are spread all over the place it was hard to get everyone together.”

Then one day, in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly, a friend of Florence’s name Tamekia Buchanon, mentioned a dream she had had in which Florence had created something “huge” that “went all over the world.”

While Buchanon couldn’t put her finger on what Florence had created in the dream, the two friends believed God was working through it.

“Time passed by and I said ‘Well you know what, I’m going to do whatever it is God wants me to do,’” Florence said.

“We want this app to be on every phone,” Florence said. “We want to see this app bring families together. We want families that have people in the military that can’t get home for birthdays, Christmas, Mother’s Day Easter, Valentine’s, or any special occasion to be able to appear on pictures with their loved ones so they can be there.”

According to Florence feedback on the app has been positive so far.

“The people that I have shared it with have been very positive have been uplifting and encouraging,” she said. “The people that I’ve shared it with have been excited about it.”

For more information on GrouPixx, visit groupixx.com.