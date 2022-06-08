This weekend in Auburn-Opelika: Art, shopping and family fun - but wait till next weekend

Not a whole lot to do this week. There's the SummerNight Downtown Art Walk in, yes, downtown Auburn, with art, live music and, of course, shopping. The Opelika SportsPlex, Samford Pool and Kreher Preserve and Nature Center are hosting some fun family events.

But look at next weekend. While you're planning for Father's Day, you can start checking out the upcoming slate of events, which includes three concerts, three Juneteenth celebrations and two movies.

And this weekend, don't forget to pour yourself a cup of coffee and tune into Auburn's NCAA Super Regional baseball games at Oregon State on Saturday and Sunday. Why coffee? Each game starts at 9 p.m., and if the bats get going, they could last a loooong time. If the teams split the first two games, the tie-breaker will be on Monday, time to be announced. War Eagle!

This week

Splash Bash Summer Games: noon-2 p.m. Friday, Opelika SportsPlex Splash Park, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika. Free for members, $4/splashpark ticket for non-members. Bring the whole family down for some pop culture trivia and popsicles.

Drive-In Movie: 'Encanto': 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Opelika SportsPlex, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway, Opelika. $5/child. Kids can make their very own cardboard car to enjoy the Disney movie.

SummerNight Downtown Art Walk: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Visit this art festival with live music, late shopping hours live music and street performers.

Science on Saturdays: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College St., Auburn. $5/ticket, children 3 and under are free. Learn about and get up close and personal with Alabama native raptor species from the Southeastern Raptor Center.

Family Splash: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Samford Pool, 328 E Samford Avenue, Auburn. Free. Cool off with friends and family at the Samford pool for free with food, sample aquatic classes and games.

Next week

Community English Class: 6-7 p.m. June 13, Auburn Public Library, 749 E Thach Avenue, Auburn. Free. Pre-register to practice the English language in a fun and relaxed environment.

OPD K9 Demonstration: 3 p.m. June 14, Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn Street, Opelika, grades 6-12. Free. Learn all about the furriest Opelika Police Department helpers through this K9 demonstration.

Summer Swing: Kidd Blue: 7 p.m. June 14, Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N. Fifth St., Opelika. Free. Be wowed at the electric mix of Soul, Motown and R&B group formed right on Toomer’s Corner in 1985.

Hometown Heroes: Urban Forestry Specialist: 2-3 p.m. June 16, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Avenue, Auburn. Free. Learn about the job of someone who works closely with the city to protect the trees in Auburn.

Film: ‘Plantarians’: 6 p.m. June 16, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 South College Street, Auburn. About entangled relationships between humans and plants in urban environments, this is the latest in this summer’s independent film series titled ‘Radical Naturalism’ and features a conversation with director Ellie Kyungran Heo.

2022 Women’s Clinic: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17, Auburn Athletics Complex, 392 South Donahue Drive, Auburn. $150/person. Women 18 and older can pre-register to spend a day seeing what it’s like to be an Auburn football player with warmups and drills from the coaches.

Concert: Abe Partridge: 7 p.m. June 17, The Sound Wall, 605 Avenue B, Opelika. $20/ticket. This is a bring your own beverage event.

Float-In Movie: 'Luca': 7 p.m. June 17, Opelika SportsPlex Pool, 1001 SportsPlex Pkwy, Opelika. Free for SportsPlex Members, $5/guests. Bring your float and family to see this Disney movie. Pre-registration is required by June 10.

Concert: David Ramirez: 7:15 p.m. June 17, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Avenue, Waverly, AL, $20-25/ticket. Listen to a fun take on pop music with a splash of folk influence.

Annual Family Fun Day and Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18, Covington Recreation Center, 213 Carver Ave., Opelika. Free. The Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club is hosting a celebration with a picnic, games and health screenings.

Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 18, 1308 Auburn Street, Opelika. Free. Celebrate the national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans with food, music and local vendors.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m. June 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 190 Byrd Street, Auburn. Free. Celebrate unsung African-American heroes with food and games.

Summer Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. June 18, Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), N Fifth Street, Opelika, Free. Arrive early to play some yard games as you wait for the movie, Paddington, to begin.

