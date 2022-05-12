This weekend in Auburn-Opelika: Fish, cars, actors, acrobats and fun with Sonny D

Quality, not quantity.

That sums up this week's offering of things to do around here.

It's a limited lineup, but it's an undoubtedly interesting mix.

You could watch Auburn play Alabama in baseball or catch a car show at a church or marvel at either high-flying acrobats or blues musicians. There's also a free cancer screening.

Of course, an Auburn baseball game means performances by Sonny DiChiara, the Tiger's larger-than-life action hero, and Louis Prima, who croons Sonny D's walk-up song, “Che La Luna.”

If you want to stay home, might we recommend binging another season of "Bling Empire" (Netflix) or "Outlander" (STARZ), or watching the new Rebel Wilson movie, "Senior Year," which premieres

Friday

iStroll Workout: 10-11 a.m., Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Participants will be led through movement through this 'Mommy and me' fitness class.

Free Skin Cancer Screening: 10 a.m., Dermatology Specialist, 543 Professional Parkway, Auburn. Free. Register ahead of time for a free cancer screening for any adult who has not been screened in the last 12 months.

'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike': 7 p.m., Auburn Area Community Theater, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn. $10/12 ticket. A fun play about three middle-aged single siblings performed by local people. Showings also on Saturday and Sunday.

Auburn Baseball: 7:30 p.m., Plainsman Park, 351 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $13-117/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against the University of Alabama.

“Air Play” by the Acrobuffos: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gogue Performing Arts Center, 910 S. College St., Auburn. $27-65/ticket. A clever take on a traditional circus performance for all ages.

Saturday

28th Annual Fishing Rodeo: 7-11 a.m., Auburn Technology Park South, 229 Enterprise Drive, Auburn. $5/child. Kids fishing tournament with prizes awarded per age group.

Local Market & Car Boot Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Firefly Fields, 1843 Sand Hill Road, Auburn. Free. A yard sale but held out of cars.

Car Show: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Farmville Baptist Church, 3607 AL-147 N, Auburn. $20/driver. Eat, enjoy music and enjoy a car show where all excess proceeds go to the children’s playground fund.

Auburn Baseball: 3 p.m., Plainsman Park, 351 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $13-117/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against the University of Alabama.

'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike': 7 p.m., Auburn Area Community Theater, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn. $10/12 ticket. A fun play about three middle-aged single siblings performed by local people. Showings also on Friday and Sunday.

Sunday

'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike': 2 p.m., Auburn Area Community Theater, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn. $10/12 ticket. Showings also on Friday and Saturday.

Auburn Baseball: 2 p.m., Plainsman Park, 351 S. Donahue Drive, Auburn. $13-117/ticket. Support the Auburn Tigers as they play against the University of Alabama.

Poetry Night: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Coffee Mafia, 414 S. Gay St., Auburn. Free. Share your best poetry at this open mic event for all to join.

Debbie Bond & 'Radiator' Rick and Webster’s Wheel: 7 p.m., Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave., Waverly. $15/ticket. Try out a new contemporary blues sound.

