Thousands flock to Opelika for Christmas in a Railroad Town event

Railroad Avenue was bustling of thousands of residents Friday night as families came out to attend Opelika’s Christmas in a Railroad Town.
“This event’s been going on for well over 20 years here in Opelika and it’s a tradition for this area. We didn’t want to let COVID shut it down, so we decided to make it COVID-friendly this year,” Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said. “We reimagined this event, spreading things out, cutting out some of our indoor activities that required too much crowd control and making sure that the entire downtown was utilized.”
Parents pushing strollers, individuals meandering or couples holding hands wandered from attraction-to-attraction, including classic Christmas movies like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” playing on a projector at the Courthouse Square, taking pictures in front of the city’s towering Christmas tree or visiting the petting zoo filled with goats, ducks and horses brought by Jubilee Farms.
The greatest lines at the event by far were those in front of the Christmas tree where Sanata sat waiting on a sled for children to pose with him, as well as across the Railroad Avenue parking lot where Aubie posed with fans adorned in his holiday attire.
“2020 has been a difficult year for everybody in our county, so we need the holidays this year more than ever before,” Ward said. “Opelika has become a Christmas destination with all of the great Christmas decorations we have in downtown and with over 15 great holiday events that go on in our city each and every Christmas.”
Ward estimated well over 3,000 people in total would show up. Despite the large number of people present despite an ongoing pandemic, Ward said precautions to battle the virus’ spread were put into place.
“It’s a pretty large crowd, but they’re socially-distanced, masks have been required throughout the entire event and we’ve been providing masks, and we also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the area,” Ward said. “We’ve been taking precautions to make sure we’re not contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Ward said the event was an important economic driver for the city’s downtown, and that the crowd could help local businesses that suffered losses experienced from the pandemic.
The effect could be seen and heard that night through the blinking lights and clicks and clacks of pinball machines being played at a crowded Rock N’ Roll Pinball on Railroad Avenue.
General Manager Amy Briggs said the event marked the busiest Friday night the pinball arcade had experienced since its opening in early November.
“I believe [events like Christmas in a Railroad Town] are exponentially helpful for small businesses, and they not only provide a little extra financial boost but it’s more about that socialization for a town that’s been closed off from being able to experience things due to the social setting nowadays,” Briggs said. “I say ‘kudos’ to the city of Opelika for throwing these events that are so helpful—not only for the mental health, social health, physical health of the entire community, but also the small business community that is just trying to make it through the times we have right now.”
