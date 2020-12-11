Thousands flock to Opelika for Christmas in a Railroad Town event

Ward estimated well over 3,000 people in total would show up. Despite the large number of people present despite an ongoing pandemic, Ward said precautions to battle the virus’ spread were put into place.

“It’s a pretty large crowd, but they’re socially-distanced, masks have been required throughout the entire event and we’ve been providing masks, and we also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the area,” Ward said. “We’ve been taking precautions to make sure we’re not contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Ward said the event was an important economic driver for the city’s downtown, and that the crowd could help local businesses that suffered losses experienced from the pandemic.

The effect could be seen and heard that night through the blinking lights and clicks and clacks of pinball machines being played at a crowded Rock N’ Roll Pinball on Railroad Avenue.

General Manager Amy Briggs said the event marked the busiest Friday night the pinball arcade had experienced since its opening in early November.