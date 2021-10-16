Three breast cancer survivors say their secret is fighting back and embracing life

Kaye Bowling found out she had breast cancer when she was 35 years old. She responded by getting married and taking on a second undergraduate degree, and later competing in a 10-mile race and learning to scuba dive with her husband.
She also joined a support group called Mind Body Wellness at East Alabama Health's Spencer Cancer Center, where she met other women who have responded to a cancer diagnosis in the same way that she did: by staying as active and keeping as busy as they could. Ruth Torbert took up crochet and Angela Wilhite continued doing what she loved, managing a bookstore.
'Something to brighten your day'
Bowling, now 38 and living in Opelika, says being in a support group helped give her life direction.
“This group was a lifesaver,” Bowling said of Mind Body Wellness. “I was floundering and didn’t know how to deal with all my raw rage.”
In 2018, when she was 35, Bowling first discovered the lump on her chest while in bed one night. After an ultrasound she got the news that she had breast cancer.
“I felt sick to my stomach and shocked, like, 'This isn’t really happening.' I thought, what am I going to do?” Bowling said. “Everything is kind of foggy from then until I started chemo.”
In Bowling’s first surgery, the doctors extracted a golf-ball-sized mass, and after a biopsy they discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. In her second surgery, they removed 22 of them.
Bowling said she and Sam, her boyfriend at the time, were planning to have a wedding in March, but cancer sped things up.
“We’d been dating for a long time and he had it planned out," she said, "but when we found out about cancer in November, he brought out the ring and proposed. He said, ‘I thought you needed something to brighten your day.'"
Bowling was scheduled to have another surgery before the wedding, but her surgeon told her to go get married first.
“We eloped on Sunday, I had surgery on Wednesday, took a final on Thursday then had chemo on Friday,” she laughed.
Bowling has a master’s in horticulture and a research position in Crop Soil and Environmental Sciences at Auburn, with one class left in the spring to complete her second undergraduate degree in biosystems engineering.
While going through chemo, she tried to keep a normal schedule by working and going to the gym as much as she could. After eight rounds of chemo, she competed in the Gulf Coast 10-Mile Run in her former hometown of Pensacola, Fla.
“I couldn’t just sit," she said. "I needed to do something and feel like I had control over something."
Bowling and her husband also started scuba diving because, she says, "life is short." Together they’ve traveled to Cozumel, the Bahamas and the Florida Keys, and they plan to travel more this year for scuba diving.
“The hardest thing has been remembering that my body’s been through a lot and there are some days I just need to rest,” Bowling said. “I feel like I stay tired with a certain degree of fatigue, but I’m getting up and moving and some days that’s enough.”
'He doesn't abandon us'
Ruth Torbert, 63, of Opelika, was diagnosed with breast cancer after a mammogram screening and a biopsy in April.
She was originally diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer, but after discovering there was no cancer in her lymph nodes it became Stage 1. Torbert has gone through chemotherapy and is currently two-thirds of the way through her radiation treatment.
“The night before I received my diagnosis, I honestly felt that the Lord was speaking to me,” Torbert said. “I felt He was letting me know that, yes, I did have cancer, I was going to have to go through chemotherapy, but it was going to be OK.”
Torbert strongly believes that even when bad things happen, God will work it out for good. “Cancer is not from God," she said. "It’s one of the horrible things about this sinful world we live in, but He doesn’t abandon us.”
While in chemotherapy treatment, Torbert was assigned a nurse named Christy who has been with her for every session.
“My entire medical team is amazing, especially my chemotherapy nurse,” Torbert said. “We’ve developed a friendship, and I would definitely say she is my chemo angel.”
Torbert said her chemo angel and medical team do anything they can to make the treatment more tolerable and help her get through it.
Once someone is diagnosed with cancer it messes with their mind, she said, especially while waiting for answers and waiting for a treatment plan.
“It was really difficult, but that’s why it’s important to have people who pray for you and encourage you,” Torbert said. “It’s also important to have other things to focus on.”
Torbert said she has a period of time where she prepares for treatment and goes through treatment, but afterwards she gets her mind off of it by talking with others and working on projects, like crocheting.
“It’s important to not let yourself be depressed to the point of not wanting to function,” she said.
Besides having what she calls a "legion of prayer warriors" made up of friends and family, including husband Allen, Torbert leans on the Mind Body Wellness group.
“It’s encouraging to talk to others who understand, who know what it feels like, who can pass on tips and tricks and who have survived it,” she said.
'You are going to feel better'
Angela Wilhite, 46, of Auburn, also discovered the importance of staying busy and focusing on other things during treatment.
For her, that meant staying in a job she enjoyed. Wilhite is the manager of Auburn Oil Company Booksellers, and she continued to work during her treatment.
“I have a super-supportive boss and this is really my dream job to be surrounded by books all day and be with people who also love books,” she said. “If I stayed home, I would have been really depressed.”
Wilhite went in for her routine mammogram in January and after a biopsy was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her cancer was stage one, but was HER2-positive, meaning it was very aggressive and needed to be treated aggressively.
“My advice to other ladies would be that you are going to feel better and it’s not always going to be painful,” she said. “The first week of chemo feels terrible, but after a few days I felt normal again.”
Wilhite said her husband Ray came to all her chemotherapy sessions and was "a rock star" during treatment, and everyone she came into contact with at East Alabama Medical Center was supportive, sensitive and compassionate, especially her nurse Christy, the same person that Ruth Torbert calls her "chemo angel."
“I don’t know how much she gets paid, but it’s not enough,” Wilhite laughed. “She loves what she does and she’s good at it.”
Wilhite said the worst part of the process was waiting for the diagnosis and waiting for surgery while putting on a brave face for her two children.
“I tried to be tough and not cry in front of my kids, but now that I’m through it and feeling better, we have a sense of humor about it,” she said.
Wilhite said the whole process has been a reminder to focus on the positive.
“I don’t have a family history of breast cancer so Breast Cancer Awareness Month was never really on my radar other than preventative health,” Wilhite said. “Now, I think October is important to remind women to be safe and go get a mammogram.”