Three breast cancer survivors say their secret is fighting back and embracing life

“The night before I received my diagnosis, I honestly felt that the Lord was speaking to me,” Torbert said. “I felt He was letting me know that, yes, I did have cancer, I was going to have to go through chemotherapy, but it was going to be OK.”

Torbert strongly believes that even when bad things happen, God will work it out for good. “Cancer is not from God," she said. "It’s one of the horrible things about this sinful world we live in, but He doesn’t abandon us.”

While in chemotherapy treatment, Torbert was assigned a nurse named Christy who has been with her for every session.

“My entire medical team is amazing, especially my chemotherapy nurse,” Torbert said. “We’ve developed a friendship, and I would definitely say she is my chemo angel.”

Torbert said her chemo angel and medical team do anything they can to make the treatment more tolerable and help her get through it.

Once someone is diagnosed with cancer it messes with their mind, she said, especially while waiting for answers and waiting for a treatment plan.

“It was really difficult, but that’s why it’s important to have people who pray for you and encourage you,” Torbert said. “It’s also important to have other things to focus on.”