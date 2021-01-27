Three cases of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant found in Alabama

Three Alabamians, including two under the age of 19, have tested positive for the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that was first found in the United Kingdom.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that two Montgomery County residents and one Jefferson County resident have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases were found in people under age 19, and one was found in an adult. These are the first reported cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant found in Alabama.

The UAB Laboratory sequenced the specimens and identified them as the B.1.1.7 variant, ADPH said.

“This variant is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19,” a release from ADPH reads. “ADPH is closely monitoring the emergence of this variant which has been detected in at least 24 other states, including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina and at least 293 cases in the U.S.”

ADPH added that it expected to find variant cases in Alabama.

“At this time, many infectious disease experts and the CDC have indicated that the current vaccine should be effective against the U.K. strain,” the release reads. “However, this is still being studied. Currently, the U.K. variant has not definitively been linked to worse outcomes of the disease. As this variant is recent to the United States, it is important to follow the outcome of persons infected with this variant.”

