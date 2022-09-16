ThriveHere@Auburn brings coffee from farmers around the globe to 2 campus shops

ThriveHere@Auburn, a farmer-direct micro coffee roastery and coffee shop, will opened two locations on Thursday on the Auburn University Campus, one at The Hotel at Auburn University and the other in The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

The new business is a joint venture between Thrive Farmers, Auburn University and Ithaka Hospitality.

ThriveHere@Auburn will sell coffee and teas sourced from partner farmers around the world, and the culinary school will provide pastries to be sold in the shop.

“Partnering with Ithaka, which is just a preeminent hospitality name in the industry, and us working together to create that kind of experience for people to learn and for people to enjoy as well, is a powerful thing,” said Kenneth Lander, co-founder and chief sustainability officer of Thrive Farmers.

“Who would have thought? Thrive started as a coffee shop in Monteverde, Costa Rica, and now we are opening a micro roastery and coffee shop in Auburn University.”

As part of the Rane Center, ThriveHere@Auburn will also serve as a lab for hospitality students to learn about the coffee business. The coffee roastery will give students the chance to learn alongside Alex Brown, director of coffee for ThriveHere@Auburn. Students will learn about coffee farming and sourcing, the roasting process and becoming a barista.

“We can't be thankful enough for the opportunity to be a part of this program,” Lander said. “It is unique, I think, and it's something that is going to, I think, set the stage to put farmers at an even greater connection point with an industry that really, really enjoys its coffee.”

Lander, himself a coffee farmer in Costa Rica for 17 years, began Thrive Farmers alongside business partner Michael Jones in 2011.

“It started with a coffee shop with a little Diedrich roaster in Monteverde, Costa Rica," Lander said, "and now we're going to have a bigger Diedrich roaster that's big and orange in the culinary science center with a beautiful coffee shop attached to it."

Thrive Farmers strives to connect farmers directly to consumers. According to Lander, farmers in developing countries become stakeholders all the way to the end of the supply chain. The company currently partners with 1,000 farmers in that chain. The majority of the coffee comes from Central America and South America, but the company also has coffee and tea partnerships in Africa and Asia.

“When we're roasting coffee in Auburn, we’re sharing in the actual end benefits of the value chain as well,” Lander said. “So, they [the farmers] are paid a higher stable and predictable price that's not based upon this crazy market that goes up and down all the time, but on a relationship with Auburn University, a relationship with Ithaka hospitality partners, a relationship with the people that are going to enjoy those coffees on a daily basis.

"That's how we do it.”