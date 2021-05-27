 Skip to main content
Tiger Town Whataburger racing to a summer opening – and looking to fill 100 jobs
Opelika's Whataburger expected to open in July 2021

Motorists on Gateway Drive in Opelika pass the newly constructed Whataburger location for the company's under-construction restaurant at 2501 Gateway Drive on May 27, 2021. 

 Abby Driggers,

Whataburger fans can celebrate: the popular Texas-based restaurant chain announced its Opelika location is expected to open this summer.

Whataburger Corporate Communications confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News Wednesday evening that the 2501 Gateway Drive restaurant is expected to open up in July. 

Announced in late January, the new restaurant across from Tiger Town will be the chain’s first restaurant in Lee County. And Whataburger’s local venture doesn't stop there – the City of Auburn is expected to add the burger joint to downtown Auburn in the shuttered Pieology.

Whataburger's Opelika location expected to open July 2021

Whataburger's neon orange signage synonymous with the Texas-based chain is displayed at the under-construction Opelika location at 2501 Gateway Drive on May 27, 2021. 

Neither Auburn and Opelika location is listed on the company’s Alabama location map.

The under-construction Opelika location added several orange and white signs to the building’s façade, as well as an entrance sign. Construction team members were seen detailing the drive-through window, working on parking lot landscaping and other various construction projects Thursday morning.

Visible from the street is a banner from the company seeking employees ahead of its opening. The sign lists a phone number, 334-207-7563, and the Whataburger job website, Whataburger.com/careers, for those interested in applying.

'We're Hiring:' Opelika Whataburger location seeks employees

Located at 2501 Gateway Drive in Opelika, a Whataburger 'We're Hiring' banner sits near the under-construction restaurant on May 27, 2021. 

Lenora Davidson, a manager with Whataburger, said in a phone interview that the Opelika location has received around 30 interested phone calls regarding the open positions. The Opelika location is looking to fill over a 100 positions ranging from team members to maintenance service technicians, according to Davidson.

“We are a team, but we’re really just one big happy family,” Davidson said. “Whataburger really prides itself on our promise: pride, love and care.”

