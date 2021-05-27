Tiger Town Whataburger racing to a summer opening – and looking to fill 100 jobs

Whataburger fans can celebrate: the popular Texas-based restaurant chain announced its Opelika location is expected to open this summer.

Whataburger Corporate Communications confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News Wednesday evening that the 2501 Gateway Drive restaurant is expected to open up in July.

Announced in late January, the new restaurant across from Tiger Town will be the chain’s first restaurant in Lee County. And Whataburger’s local venture doesn't stop there – the City of Auburn is expected to add the burger joint to downtown Auburn in the shuttered Pieology.

Neither Auburn and Opelika location is listed on the company’s Alabama location map.

