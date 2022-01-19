Tim Aja sworn in as Opelika Ward 3 councilman

After reviewing the provisional ballots for the Opelika Ward 3 City Council special election, Tim Aja has officially won the city council seat.

The City of Opelika made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at the Municipal Court after looking at six provisional ballots, and Aja was sworn in during the regular council meeting that night.

Russell Jones, Opelika City Clerk, said according to that none of those votes counted because five of the ballots came from voters who live outside of Ward 3 and the last ballot was from a voter who was not registered.

The council approved a resolution and Aja was issued a certificate of election. He fills the seat held by Dr. Robert Lofton, who resigned from the position in late October before dying of ALS on New Year’s Day.

Lofton serviced as a councilman for about one year out of a four-year term, so Aja will finish out Lofton’s term as Ward 3 councilman until 2025.

Aja was named the winner of the Ward 3 City Council special election, on Jan. 11 after receiving nearly 58% of the vote.

Sherri Reese, a track and field coach at Opelika High School, finished second with about 33% of the vote.

In a voter forum at the beginning of the year, Aja said the four main things he plans to focus on during his time as a city councilmember include continuing the growth of the city, enhancing and improving Floral Park, making basic financial education available to everyone, and renovating the Indian Pines Golf Course.