Tim Cook announces new projects for Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

Auburn University alumnus and Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Monday a set of new projects as part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Apple launched the $100 million initiative in the wake of the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in June 2020.

The initiative has three programs: a developer academy in Detroit to help support coding and tech education, venture capital funding for Black and brown entrepreneurs, and a $25 million contribution to The Propel Center, a new education hub at the Atlanta University Center for Historical Black Colleges and Universities.

“I have heard from so many that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin,” Cook wrote in a statement on Apple’s website. “We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor, and life.”

Apple said it will also contribution to The King Center in Atlanta, joining the company’s previous donations to nonprofit organizations, including Alabama’s Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery.

