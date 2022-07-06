"Time is of the essence": Opelika City Council keeps redistricting proposal on the table

The redistricting proposed plan for the city of Opelika continues to remain on the table while the NAACP works on creating an alternative plan.

Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch made a motion to go ahead and vote on the redistricting ordinance at the meeting, but because no other councilmember made a second to the motion, it will remain on the table.

Rauch told the Opelika-Auburn News after the meeting that he is “100% satisfied” with the plan created by Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley.

“I’m also losing some areas that I don’t like, but it is the best thing for Opelika, and it is incredibly fair and it was very well done,” he said. “I support the planning department and Matt Mosley on this.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris disagrees with Rauch and said she is opposed to the redistricting plan presented by Fuller and Mosley.

“I think that there was a very focused effort in trying to reduce the number of certain citizens in certain areas as not to be able to have another minority majority district,” Norris said.

Two out of the five wards in Opelika are minority majority wards as designed in the current map as well as in the map proposed by Fuller and Mosley.

The city is required by law to have at least one district that is minority majority, but because of the current makeup of the city, “it makes sense to have two,” Mosley said at a public workshop in April.

Norris said she does not like that her ward will lose an area north of Jeter Avenue, which will go to Ward 5.

She also said she has requested changes involving the area near Comanche Drive but has not received any information about changes being made to this part of the map. One side of Comanche Drive currently belongs to Ward 2 and the other half belongs to Ward 5. Norris said the proposal will move the entire area into Ward 2.

“I just don’t think they took into consideration the meetings that we had throughout the different wards,” she said.

At a council meeting in May, NAACP President Billy Allen asked the council for more time to look at the proposal and create a new map if needed. The council granted his request and is waiting for this alternative plan to be presented.

“We’ve given them plenty of time, but they never come and tell us how the progress is going,” Rauch said.

Rauch decided to make the motion on Tuesday because there was not a representative from the NAACP at the meeting and because the city hasn’t received a report on the alternative plan being worked on, he said.

“If you don’t even care to come to a meeting, then no, I’m done with it,” Rauch said. “I’m going to take it off the table every single meeting from now on. I’m just very unapologetic on it because they’re not showing us anything. They are just delaying the process.”

Rauch said he would like for the NAACP to come to the next council meeting with a report on its progress.

Opelika City Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith told Opelika-Auburn News after the meeting on Tuesday that he has spoken with Allen and informed him that the NAACP needs to present the new plan no later than Aug. 1.

Smith said Rauch was unaware of this conversation before the meeting on Tuesday.

With the Sept. 1 deadline approaching, the new proposal needs to be presented in time for the council to follow the required steps.

Smith said Mayor Fuller must first endorse the new plan because it’s his responsibility to make the presentation of the proposed redistricting plan.

After the council receives Fuller’s recommendation, it will vote to take the current proposal off the table and replace it with the new one.

Because it is an ordinance, it must be introduced at a meeting for the first reading then voted on at a following meeting as the second reading.

If the NAACP introduces a new plan any later than Aug. 1, Smith said, “the only way you could pass it is to suspend the rules and vote on it that night. If there’s gonna be a difference, it’s got to be voted on by the second meeting in August.”

Smith said he doesn’t know if the NAACP has a map yet or if there will be an amended proposal, but he knows that Allen and Fuller are scheduling a time to meet to discuss it.

If nothing is presented before the September deadline, the current proposed plan will become law.

“Time is of the essence,” Smith said.