'Time to turn the page': First day at Opelika City Schools features no masks and lots of excitement

Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Opelika City Schools, as well as a step toward normalcy after COVID-19 restrictions and protocols over the past two years.

Excitement filled the decorated hallways of Carver Primary School on Monday morning as students walked in with backpacks, smiles and a few tears.

Parents took first-day-of-school pictures, then walked hand in hand with their child to greet their teachers.

Ashley Colquitt dropped her youngest daughter, Olivia, off at Carver Primary for her first day of kindergarten and couldn’t help shedding a few tears.

“I’m a little bit emotional. She’s my last baby,” Colquitt said, wiping her eyes. “But I’m also excited. She’s an eager learner. I met her teacher the other day and she’s wonderful. I’m just excited to see her growth through the year.”

The kindergarten, first grade and second grade students gave goodbye hugs to their parents, received welcoming hugs from their teachers and were greeted by Principal Joe Ross.

Ross said the school has been preparing for the past few weeks by improving safety protocols, reviewing new curriculum, decorating classrooms and hallways, and training staff members.

Last year, OCS required students and teachers to wear masks and followed social distancing protocols, but not this year, which has caused much excitement.

“I think it’s great that we’re continuing with our enhanced cleaning, but what we know about COVID now, it’s time to turn the page,” Ross said. “It’s time for us to go back to traditional school as best we can and make sure that we give kids the best opportunity for success.”

Ross said he is looking forward to a great year with no required masks and getting back to a sense of normalcy.

Erica Skidmore, an ESL teacher, agreed with Ross and said it’s been a struggle teaching her students during the mask requirement.

“It was hard for them,” she said. “I’m most excited about just the transition into a non-COVID school year and just feeling the freedom of being able to kind of get back to normal with no masks.”

First grade teacher Madeline Langley said she’s noticed more excitement and enthusiasm from everyone this year during Meet the Teacher and the first day of school.

“I’m excited for the new students. They seem more excited this year than in past years, and COVID isn’t as strong now,” Langley said. “I’m looking forward to a year without having to worry as much about COVID.”

Second grade students Ivie Cook and Gio Johnson both said they were looking forward to learning new things and to seeing their friends after summer break.

Johnson’s mother, Shiquita, said she was happy to be able to walk in the school with her son on the first day, which is something she hasn’t been able to do with him before because of COVID.

When Gio started kindergarten, classes were virtual and when he began first grade, social distancing protocols were in place.

“It was a challenge, but we kind of got through it. Once he figured out how to work the Chromebook, it was smooth sailing after that,” Shiquita said about the virtual kindergarten classes. “But it was just the social part that the kids were missing. You could tell because all he had was his sisters, so he didn’t have that social outlet that he should have had when he was in kindergarten.”

Opelika City Schools will be hosting open houses throughout August and September. Below is the schedule:

Carver Primary: Thursday, Aug. 25. Kindergarten – 5:30 p.m. First grade – 6:00 p.m. Second grade – 6:30 p.m.

Jeter Primary: Thursday, Aug. 18. Kindergarten – 5:30 p.m. First grade – 6:00 p.m. Second grade – 6:30 p.m.

Southview Primary: Tuesday, Aug. 30. . Kindergarten – 5:30 p.m. First grade – 6:00 p.m. Second grade – 6:30 p.m.

Morris Avenue Intermediate: Tuesday, Aug. 16. Fifth grade – 5:15 p.m. Third grade – 6:00 p.m. Fourth grade 6:45 p.m.

Northside Intermediate: Monday, Sept. 12. Third grade – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Fourth and Fifth grade 6:00 p.m.

West Forest Intermediate: Thursday, Aug. 18. All grades – 5:30 p.m.

Opelika Middle School: Tuesday, Aug. 23. All grades – 6:00 p.m.

Opelika High School: Monday, Aug. 15. All grades – 6:00 p.m.

Opelika Learning Center: Thursday, Aug. 11. 8:30 – 3:30 p.m.