To close 2021, Auburn confers 2,021 degrees to fall grads

It was a momentous evening for the next class of college graduates Friday as Auburn University conferred a fitting 2,021 degrees to students-turned-alums during its fall 2021 commencement ceremony. For those like Aaron Stevens, a graduate in media studies, it was a long-awaited path to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"It's been a five-year journey to get to this point, and it's been a lot of fun," Stevens said. "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of people believing in me, and I'm sure a lot of my fellow classmates feel the same way."

For others like Judy Sloan, a graduate in graphic design, it was just the first milestone to come.

"I would love to work at a branding or a print studio, but I'm currently going home to get married," she said.

And there are those who decided to stick around, like Leticia de Marchi, who received her doctorate in earth system science on Friday after receiving her master's degree in geology at Auburn. She'll be joining Auburn's geosciences faculty after graduation.

"I was going to do my master's and go back home to Brazil, and then I stayed," de Marchi said. "Auburn just got better and better and I wanted to stay."