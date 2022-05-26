To combat local shortage of nurses, Southern Union to add evening nursing program

In response to a local nursing shortage, Southern Union State Community College will offer its nursing degree program in the evenings, starting in August.

Shondae Brown, director of public relations at Southern Union, said this was the latest example of East Alabama Medical Center and Southern Union work closely together.

“We listened to them and the requests that they make as far as programs and program offerings, so we're just striving to meet a need of more nurses,” Brown said of EAMC.

Brown said that in addition to allowing them to train more nurses, the program will also allow people to enroll in nursing school who cannot meet during typical school hours because of work or family obligations.

All courses in the evening program will be scheduled after 3 p.m. on weekdays and occasionally on weekends.

Brown said that Southern Union continues to look for ways to make its programs more accessible and affordable to students.

According to a press release, the evening program will “maintain the same quality curriculum and critical components” as the traditional program.

Online applications for the program are accepted through June 10.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.