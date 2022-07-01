Tom Whatley concedes to Jay Hovey in state senate race

Incumbent Tom Whatley has conceded the Republican State Senate District 27 race to Jay Hovey.

Hovey will be running against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.

Whatley released a statement to friends, supporters and the media saying that it was in the best interest of the Republican Party “for me to step away from this tied race so that we can move forward and have success in November."

He called his 12 years in office "fantastic" and said serving the people of Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties was "the honor of a lifetime."

Whatley said he looks forward to "spending some quality time with my wife and daughter, focusing on my law practice and other business interests."

Hovey told the Opelika-Auburn News around 9:45 a.m. that he'd heard the news from the press but couldn't comment until he was told by either Whatley or the Alabama Republican Party.

ALGOP had scheduled a second hearing by conference call in which Hovey and Whatley would have each had 10 minutes to present his case to the candidate committee regarding the ALEA press statement that was released on Sunday.

At the first hearing on Saturday, the ALGOP's Candidate Committee decided to accept a provisional vote from a Tallapoosa County woman. That vote was added to Whatley's total, and the race was declared a tie. According to Alabama code, the tie would be broken "by lot," such as flipping a coin.

“The party felt compelled to go with their feelings instead of the facts, and the facts were substantiated by ALEA a day later,” Hovey said this week.

ALEA’s statement, released a day after the first hearing, questioned the validity of that provisional vote.

According to the statement, the voter applied for an Alabama driver’s license but did not complete the process, was not issued the license and did not sign the required voter declaration.

Hovey filed a motion for a re-hearing based on ALEA's statement, he said, and the committee accepted the motion and scheduled the second hearing for Friday morning.

Hovey had maintained that that the ballot was illegal and should be rejected. “My only wish is that my party, the Republican Party, stands by their long-standing pledge to fight for voter and election integrity and revise their decision to accept an illegal vote,” Hovey said on Wednesday before the re-hearing was granted. “I would hope that with ALEA’s confirmation that it is indeed an illegal vote that they would stand by their pledge.”

Whatley had called the vote "the most scrutinized ballot in Alabama."