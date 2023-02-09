A restaurant located just outside of Opelika, Walter’s Gas and Grill, is about to become nationally known as it appears on the Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible this week.

The Walter’s Gas and Grill episode, titled “Running on Empty,” will premiere on Food Network on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central. It will run again on Friday at 11 a.m. Central. The show will be a 90-minute special broadcast.

Penny Walters, who owned Walter’s Gas and Grill at the time of filming has since sold the restaurant. However, Walters said filming the show was “for the most part a great experience.”

“They were really attentive, and they were kind, and they were gentle,” Walters said of the show’s staff. “And I told them you guys must be this sweet and kind because you know he's [Irvine] fixing to come in here and he's gonna break me down to pieces. And they said, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’”

In a preview for the episode, celebrity chef and show host, Robert Irvine, can be seen chastising Walters for everything from management, to cleanliness, to the taste of the food, to even her own health.

“You’re going to lose this restaurant and you’re going to lose your own life if you don’t do something different,” Irvine tells Walters in the promotional clip released to social media.

Shots of construction on the restaurant and Irvine introducing new food choices can also be seen throughout the clip. The clip ends with Walters giving a shocked “Oh my God,” as she reacts to the changes at the restaurant.

Restaurant: Impossible was filmed on location at Walters Gas and Grill on Highway 80 this past October. The show’s premise has Irvine come in and completely revamp a restaurant in just two days. During that time, everything from the menu, to appliances, to décor gets completely redone.

While Walters feels the show will have a positive effect on the restaurant, she said her time with Irvine was “intense” and “at times a little degrading.”

“It was very hard to hear the things he was saying,” Walters said. “With that being said we knew that some of this that he was saying must be just for the TV show.”

Since filming, Walters has sold Walter’s Gas and Grill for health reasons. She declined to say who bought the property from her, but said Vanessa Huddleston is leasing the restaurant moving forward.

“I've actually turned the whole store over to her,” Walters said. “We're just excited to see what the show does for her and brings in more customers so they can experience our little a little slice of Heaven out here in the country.”