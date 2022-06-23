Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election.

“I'm just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that's what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, 'Being the voice for the people.' So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”

Langley has lived the majority of his life in District 4. He grew up in Beulah and graduated from high school there in 1992. He and his wife Trixie have been married since 1995 and have two grown kids. Langley said they have been living in Beauregard for the better part of 22 years now.

Langley is a self-employed contractor by trade, the owner of KTR Flooring. It’s a role he says gives him plenty of experience for stepping into the role of District 4 commissioner.

“I don't have any experience in Lee County Commission work as far as that goes, but what I do have is a very hard work ethic," he said. “I work with people, I lay hardwood floors for a living, so I work with different customers every day. I'm already in the line of working with different customers all the time, and it'd be no different than working with all the citizens of Lee County, listening to their issues and their problems and concerns or even their ideas of what they already like and what they are enjoying.”

During the Republican primary election, Langley ran against Ham and Greg Boddie, with each candidate getting roughly a third of the vote. Ham got 34.5% of the vote, followed by Langley with 33.3%, and Boddie just missing out on the two-person runoff with 32.2%.

In Langley’s eyes, those numbers added up to a coming change.

“The people even in the primary had voted 66% against Robert Ham so they were looking for change even then,” Langley said. “So, get into the runoff election, you know, that 64% voted in favor of us. So, obviously, people of Lee County were looking for a change.”

While no one ran for the District 4 commission office on the Democratic ticket, Langley still isn’t completely in the clear. It is entirely possible an independent could still enter the race later this summer.

“They don't have to get in the race until sometime in August,” Langley said. “But at this point, right now, there's no opponent running. But there is a chance that someone could run or step in. So, we'll just kind of wait and see if one of the, I guess maybe, the independents or libertarians maybe moves to enter the race.”

If no one else enters in August, Langley already knows what his first order of business will be.

“Well, the first thing is I'm probably going to be learning a lot from these other commissioners and being able to work with them getting an idea of how things are running,” he said. “I'm looking forward to working with them and trying to deal with their ideas on their individual things and, hopefully, I can be able to get them to work with me on the things that we try to work with in our district.”

Some top issues Langley feels the county and District 4 face include the quarry and unfinished Parks & Recreation projects.

“Everybody's still up in the air on what's happening with the rock quarry, and even I'm not 100% sure,” he said. “Getting that clarified on what's happening would be one issue to try to get resolved. And then we still have the parks and recreation. Obviously, they have started working on those, so we just want to continue to build those complexes and finish them up to their finish line.”

Langley said he plans to have an open line of communication with citizens.

“I was elected by the people so I'm going in to listen to their opinions and get back with them as quickly as I can to help them out on whatever issues that they may have,” Langley said. “I'm just looking forward to helping and working with the people as much as I can. So that's one of my first priorities, working with them doing what I can to help all the citizens of Lee County, especially in my district.”

Langley’s election brings Ham’s 12-year service on the Commission to a close. According to Ham, it was a good election.

“You know, it was a sad day for me that I was not reelected,” Ham said. “But my work as a county commissioner I'm proud of, and that work is finished. I've got till November to continue this work, and at my last meeting that concludes my work as a county commissioner.”

“I was elected three times, and all three times I can proudly say they were clean races, didn't have a bunch of junk going on in them, and I felt like the election officials did a wonderful job," he said. “We were fortunate we had good volunteers.”

He sends best wishes to any new commissioners coming in this year.

“My wish, as I'm leaving in November as a county commissioner, is that these new commissioners coming in, there's two new commissioners coming in, is that they would stay on the path that we're on right now, and not only stay on that path, but work hard to try to do it better than we did, and it also will make for a better quality of life for Lee County.”