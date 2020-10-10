Toomer's Corner group sit-in stands for justice, tops 100-day mark

Kelli Thompson sat by herself more than 100 days ago on Toomer’s Corner to protest racism and oppression.
Now, she is joined by a core group of five or six people who sit on the corner with her every day, rain or shine, to create a positive space for open conversations about the larger social movement going on throughout the United States and help community members get registered to vote.
“It’s what I wanted from the get-go and to see that other people get it is really—that’s been the most joyful thing,” Thompson said about the people joining her.
Thompson, a Lee-Montgomery and Auburn University graduate, first started sitting on the corner alone in the days that followed the George Floyd protests in Auburn and throughout the country. She grabbed a “stop racism now” sign out of her car and went to sit. She was scared and nervous but knew it was the best way for her to process the emotions surrounding the social movement.
“It felt right for the moment, so I brought it (her sign) and I sat down and it was terrifying, it was scary, my hands were shaking,” she explained. “I brought music with me to distract from the scary thoughts in my head and I had no idea what to expect.”
Little did she know that the feedback and reactions she would receive on the first day and the days that followed would be more than accepting.
“The two people that had come up to me that day had to have just driven by, saw me sitting there, felt compelled, had posters in their car already and joined me,” Thompson said. “After that, those two little magical moments where I just knew, No. 1, I’m not alone in this and No. 2, our little town, even our little town, needs this.”
Thompson when she first started didn’t broadcast that she was going to sit on the corner to protest. Many of those who joined her while she was there were people who drove by and saw her sitting there.
Leigh Anne Armstrong was one of those people who now joins Thompson almost every day at Toomer’s Corner to stand up against oppression.
“I thought, you know, I’m going to go out and a lot of times we say we’re going to do something and then we don’t,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong felt even more compelled to join Thompson’s movement because of her faith, and she thought Jesus would want her to be there standing with the oppressed.
“I feel like being in this position of vulnerability, I’m doing the exact thing that Jesus did and that Jesus calls me to do now,” she said. “I feel like my faith is what compels me to come out and support Black Lives Matter to say, that until black lives matter, everybody can’t matter until we all matter equally.
“I think it’s on me as a follower of Jesus to always stand with the less-than and not with the power structure.”
Damarius Nolan-Watts, an African American Toomer’s Corner sit-in regular, joined Thompson because he felt it was important to make others aware of what he has experienced himself.
“We’re here to protest racism, make everyone aware of what’s going on because I’ve experienced it all my life,” he said. “I was born and raised here in Alabama. I mean, we just want everybody to be aware.”
The conversations
Thompson, along with others who sit on the corner, says the corner has become a space for open conversations about the larger social movement in which the United States sees itself.
“We are questioning and reckoning with systems of oppression in our country both racial, both based on gender, based on sexual orientation,” Thompson said “A lot of things that we are all kind of dealing with all at once and we’re just kind of here to show up for that, to be here for that conversation, to be here for anyone who wants to ask questions, to be here for anyone who feels marginalized by these systems.”
Armstrong says she’s had conversations with people that she knows wouldn’t have happened if she wasn’t sitting on the corner.
“I’ve had several opportunities out here to speak with people as a person of faith to another person of faith who’s conflicted about taking that stand,” Armstrong said. “I feel like if I had been at home as a person of faith or if I had been in a church as a person of faith, I wouldn’t have had those same opportunities but out here, I’ve had some opportunities to speak as a person of faith that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else.”
The conversations that have happened because of their sit-in tend to be the most memorable moments, especially for Armstrong.
“There was a new freshman who came up and started asking these questions,” Armstrong recalled. “He said ‘I’m from a small town. I’d never thought of myself as racist but I also never really have been around black people.’ He said ‘I know my granddaddy would not agree with BLM. He thinks BLM is terrorism.’
"The more we talked, the more we were all able to open up and be vulnerable to each other and have a deep conversation in the pouring rain. We sat out here for an hour talking.”
The same freshman has come back again since the fall semester began and brought a friend to meet and speak with them, Armstrong said.
“It has become a wonderful, kind of a marketplace of ideas,” she said. “I’ve never been a part of something exactly like that before. It’s wonderful.”
The Toomer’s Corner sit-in also gave Thompson the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with law enforcement.
“I’ve had conversations with people, higher-ups in public safety, both in Auburn and Opelika areas,” she said. “Great, beautiful conversations, times where we’ve shared laughter and tears together about how scared we both are in this moment, both being a protester and being law enforcement.”
The feedback
Thompson said the positive feedback from the community about the protest has been more than she anticipated.
“There’s not been a day where something really incredible and almost magical and very comforting and very beautiful hasn’t happened with random strangers just yelling ‘I love you’ from cars, people coming up sharing how important it is to see people day by day,” Thompson said. “We’ve had people come by and say that they’re so thankful that we’re here every day because it’s important for their children to see that they have support and not just in a big moment but every day that there are allies in this community that are here for their children.”
Thompson and those who sit at the corner daily started keeping track of the number of positive and negative interactions they have and keep a record of all the data that they collect.
“We actually started taking data cause we started very early to be surprised by the amount of love and support and positivity because we expected so much negativity,” Thompson said. “The really beautiful thing that I’ve seen evolve over time and I’ve literally had data to show it that the negatives they’re just plucking along at the bottom, they never reach, they have a plateau effect and some days there are no negatives. They’re just buzzing along and they have a maxed-out minimum effect.”
Voting
One of the main goals for Thompson and her group of protesters in the weeks leading up to the election is to help get people registered and excited to vote.
“Our democracy is not guaranteed and it is based off of our active engagement and participation and caring about the people that go represent us and our places of power,” Thompson said. “I just want to see people really caring and actively engaging and participating in your democracy.”
Thompson added that the group has everything the community may need to be prepared to vote on Nov. 3.
“We can get people everything they need to apply for their absentee ballot. We’ve got everything they need to register to vote, either electronically on their phone,” she explained. “We’ve got things they can scan or papers. We have sample ballots.
"We’ve just got everything you need if you need anything you need to know about voting, come see us on the corner and chat.”
What’s next
Thompson said the original plan to was stop sitting at Toomer’s Corner on Day 100 of the sit-in, but that plan has since changed.
“What we found is that until the rest of the country is done with this, Auburn, Alabama, isn’t going to be done with it,” she said. “So, we’ve just all individually, we’ve all heard each other commit to ourselves like this isn’t over till it’s over.”
The group sits at Toomer’s Corner every day from 5 to 7 p.m. and dances at the corner every day at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Instagram page, @toomerssitin.
