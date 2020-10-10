Toomer's Corner group sit-in stands for justice, tops 100-day mark

“The two people that had come up to me that day had to have just driven by, saw me sitting there, felt compelled, had posters in their car already and joined me,” Thompson said. “After that, those two little magical moments where I just knew, No. 1, I’m not alone in this and No. 2, our little town, even our little town, needs this.”

Thompson when she first started didn’t broadcast that she was going to sit on the corner to protest. Many of those who joined her while she was there were people who drove by and saw her sitting there.

Leigh Anne Armstrong was one of those people who now joins Thompson almost every day at Toomer’s Corner to stand up against oppression.

“I thought, you know, I’m going to go out and a lot of times we say we’re going to do something and then we don’t,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong felt even more compelled to join Thompson’s movement because of her faith, and she thought Jesus would want her to be there standing with the oppressed.