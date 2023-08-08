This photo was taken in either 1972 or 1973 by Larry Parker, a photographer for The Glomerata. This was when rolling the power lines was popular.

Auburn students and villagers gather for a demonstration at Toomer's Corner. The date of this photo is unknown, but it was most likely taken in the 1960s.

Auburn students, many of whom are cadets, celebrate at Toomer's Corner in 1938 after the Orange Bowl win over Michigan State. A bandstand was erected on the left for the celebration.

This photo, taken in 1910, shows both identifiable and long-lost Auburn landmarks. The water tank and Burton's Bookstore have come and gone, but Toomer Drugstore remains a familiar sight.

This photo, taken in the early 1900s, shows an old oak tree at the corner of College Street and Magnolia Avenue. Toomer's Drugstore is identifiable in the background on the right.

Look back at the history behind Tiger fans' rolling tradition at Toomer's Corner

While rolling the trees with toilet paper became popular within the last 50 years, Toomer’s Corner has always been a gathering place for the Auburn community. "Any time there was something big or great to celebrate, that's where they did it," retired athletic director David Housel told AL.com in 2011. "This goes back to World War I and World War II and that era."

Years ago, updates on sporting events would come through via telegraph at Langdon Hall, then fans would walk to the corner to celebrate if there was a win. Housel believes the first official rolling began after the “Punt, Bama, Punt” game of 1972. "We had a tailback named Terry Henley, who was also the mouth of the South," Housel said. "Alabama was No. 2, and all week long he said, 'We're going to beat the No. 2 out of Alabama.' After that game, when Auburn won, they came back and there was toilet paper everywhere."

But no one knows for sure when the first strand of toilet paper was thrown. There are photos from the 1960s that show evidence of toilet paper hung on power lines, which was what was rolled before the trees. "Auburn hasn't been rolling those trees that long, maybe 15, 20 years," Housel said. "Until that time, there were utility wires crossing Toomer's Corner, and the toilet paper would be thrown over those wires.

Then the City of Auburn decided to put the utility wires underground and people said, 'Oh, no, what'll we do?' So they started rolling the trees."

Whenever it started, rolling Toomer’s Corner is a tradition that Auburn fans everywhere hold dear. Take a look back at Toomer’s Corner from the time it was just a gathering place to the Auburn tradition it is known for today.