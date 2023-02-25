The Toomer’s Corner Sit-In protest reaches an unprecedented milestone this weekend. Saturday marks 1,000 days of protesting in downtown Auburn for the small, dedicated group of advocates.

To celebrate their 1,000 days of sitting in, the group plans to give back to the community.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the group will hold a food drive on Toomer’s Corner to benefit both the Food Bank of East Alabama and the Auburn University Summer Sustenance Program. Non-perishable food items will go to the food bank, and cash and Venmo donations will go toward the Summer Sustenance Program.

“We wanted to have a way to celebrate that was very true to our nature, very true to our spirit,” said Kelli Thompson, the originator of the Toomer’s Corner Sit-In. “We are encouraging folks that come to celebrate with us to donate in one of two ways to local efforts.”

Saturday’s food drive won’t be the first time the Toomer’s Corner sit-in regulars have helped with causes outside of their protest. Around the 200-day mark they held a fundraiser for the Alabama chapter of the ACLU. Thompson said they have also helped several homeless individuals find shelter through local churches.

“That has been really, really incredible to see,” Thompson said regarding her group’s efforts. “Once you become visible and you’re willing to meet needs, things can happen naturally. It’s been cool.”

The Toomer’s Corner Sit-In has been a highly visible presence in downtown Auburn over the last two and half years. Typically seen just outside the entrance to Auburn University in the early evenings, the group has been peacefully protesting for social change since the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Thompson said she had attended the 2020 George Floyd protest in downtown Auburn and was concerned that interest would drop off after the initial event. Thompson returned to Toomer’s Corner the following day with her “stop racism now” sign— a reprint of a famous 1970s design— with the intent to keep the anti-racism cause at the forefront of the public’s attention.

“I’m used to going to protests. It wouldn’t have been my first or last,” Thomson said. “I knew how frustrating it is when people get fired up about an event like this, and then just go back to their lives. There’s this kind of big void that happens after all of this energy and I was just fearful of that happening again.”

The sit-in started singularly, with just Thompson and her sign. But over the first week, people began having conversations with her. Thompson stayed her course and other protestors eventually began to join as well.

Other social justice causes were added to the protest as more people joined. The group now frequently advocates for abortion rights, racism awareness, climate change, and transgender rights.

A thousand days after it began, the activists are still going strong. Thompson said they have faced criticism, particularly in regard to the abortion debate. She said people have yelled at them before and that it has been “scary” at times. However, she said sees a lot of good as well.

“We have so many women, men, everyone who comes up, Christians, non-Christians who come up to the signs and we have a lot of incredible, incredible conversations as well,” Thompson said. “We don’t have to agree, but we can have a conversation and we can understand each other because we live in this community together.”