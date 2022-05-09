Top nurses: After 42 years, Tim Hill says nursing was 'what I was made to do'

Tim Hill, now a family nurse practitioner at EAMC, began his decades-long love affair with nursing during his freshman year of college at Auburn University. It was then that Hill had a roommate who was a paramedic.

Hill went home that summer inspired and took an Emergency Medical Technician course over the break. When he returned to school in the fall of 1980, he was hired on at AAA Ambulance Service and later attended the paramedic program in Montgomery.

In 1981, when EAMC took over the ambulance service Hill was with, he became a paramedic for them. He also didn’t want to leave school.

“I eventually fell in love with a local gal and got married, and she said I had to graduate,” Hill said. “I had been at Auburn eight years, and I had taken all the graduate classes in herpetology … Why? I don’t know.”

In 1986, he graduated with a degree in biology. After working alongside Dr. John Campbell, author of “Basic Trauma Life Support,” Hill decided that he would go back to Auburn for nursing school in 1988.

“I didn’t ever think it’d get better than paramedic,” Hill said. “But I thrived in the nursing environment and graduated two years later from Auburn University with my nursing bachelor’s degree and started working in the ICU straight out of school.”

Hill stuck with the ICU for six years at EAMC. During his time there, he said he “fell in love with the complexities of the human body” and cherished the relationships he formed with those he helped.

“This is a very self-rewarding profession,” Hill said. “You’re not going to get a lot of kudos, but I think the good Lord will shine down on you because it just fills you full of good feelings.”

In 1996, Hill graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham as an official family nurse practitioner and began working in the emergency room at EAMC, where he still works to this day.

“Once I started it, it was a niche that fit me perfectly,” Hill said. “It is very rewarding.”

There were days when Hill said he was worried he had scared his children away from the world of health care by debriefing them about the hard parts of his day. Now, one of his daughters has applied to medical school and the other recently graduated from Auburn School of Nursing.

“It thrills [me] to death to know that both of them went into health care,” Hill said. “I love what I do. This is was what I was made to do. I am thrilled with what God has given me in the last 42 years.”