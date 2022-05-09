Top nurses: Anita Boleware finds that teamwork makes her job as nurse 'so much better'

Anita Boleware of East Alabama Medical Center has spent the last three decades of her life as a registered nurse.

Originally from Alexander City, she has spent her entire life in Alabama. She attended Troy University School of Nursing in Montgomery and graduated with her degree in nursing in 1988.

“My mother and my aunt were nurses,” Boleware said. “At one point, I thought about being an elementary teacher … but I stuck with nursing.”

Today, Boleware oversees the cardiac step-down unit, otherwise known at the cardiovascular and thoracic care unit. Since starting with EAMC in 1990, Boleware has found that the most rewarding parts are seeing patients get better and training new nurses.

“It’s just a joy,” she said. “It’s just meeting new people, new patients, co-workers. Co-workers has a lot to do with it.”

Boleware said that her job is “easier and more fulfilling” when every nurse works to function as a team.

“We all work together,” Boleware said. “It makes your job so much better.”

As a manager, Boleware needs a team to have her back, she said. Every day, she checks to make sure the unit is running correctly, that supplies are constantly stocked and that there is enough staff available.

“The challenge right now is the nursing shortage,” Boleware said. “There’s a shortage, but you are still trying to give the same kind of care that you were giving when you did have enough. It’s challenging to come up with new ideas of how to accomplish your work and still have great patient satisfaction.”

She points to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like with any “new disease process,” she said, EAMC nurses have learned, adapted and grown through COVID, which kickstarted the shortage.

“When I can retire, I want to promote health awareness,” Boleware said. “Now in society, some don’t have the money to do different things. They don’t have insurance. But we can go out there to promote health awareness for those that don’t have insurance.”

One day, Boleware plans to involve herself in more volunteer work and health fairs. Until then, you can catch her at EAMC, working to ensure her staff is prepared for whatever comes their way.