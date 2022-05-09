Top nurses: Caroline Jones finds flexibility and work-life balance as a nurse at Spencer Cancer Center

Born in Connecticut but raised in Huntsville, Caroline Jones originally went to Auburn University to study equine science.

Now, she works as a nurse with the Spencer Cancer Center of East Alabama Medical Center, as well as Pediatric Dental Anesthesia Associates.

Previously a massage therapist, Jones graduated with her nursing degree from Chattahoochee Valley Community College in 2016, but had already been working with EAMC for two years as a mother-baby tech. Before landing at the cancer center, Jones spent time in the psychiatry unit and later became a lactation consultant.

“There’s nothing more special to me than being able to nurse your baby,” Jones said. “Those are moments you’ll never get back.”

Now, Jones is the oncology clinical trials navigator at the Spencer Cancer Center after spending time as a charge nurse on EAMC’s sixth floor, the surgery/oncology unit.

“My daughter wanted me to spend more time with her because I was a night shift nurse,” Jones said.

She made the switch in March and is currently adjusting to the new job.

“It’s a much better ratio for work-life balance,” she said. “It’s been wonderful here. Everyone’s so nice, and I can help people on the bigger picture.”

When her kids are asleep, Jones said, she will still help her “sixth-floor family” by picking up a shift when she can. She understands the current nursing shortage and the impact of COVID-19.

“We ended up with a lot more sick patients,” Jones said. “The acuity of our patients went up versus how it had been before. That definitely takes a toll on you when you have multiple very sick patients versus just your regular surgical patients.”

Even in this difficult environment, Jones said she experients moments daily that make her love being a nurse.

“It’s something that had always been of interest to me, and I love to help people,” Jones said. “Just having those moments of seeing people get better, and seeing the joy in people’s faces when they get better, it’s just so rewarding to see that and to know that you are part of that.”